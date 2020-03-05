Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
RUTGERS (22-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilles 22 1-6 0-0 2-5 0 0 2
Wallace 29 4-7 1-4 2-3 2 1 9
Guirantes 40 10-17 4-4 1-3 2 0 27
Mack 30 4-8 1-2 1-4 3 1 9
Sanders 32 1-6 0-0 0-4 4 0 2
Singleton 10 0-3 1-2 2-4 1 4 1
Davenport 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Broughton 15 1-5 0-0 1-2 1 1 2
Migliore 17 3-7 0-0 0-2 1 2 9
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-60 7-12 10-28 14 9 63

Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Guirantes 3-5, Migliore 3-6, Gilles 0-3, Sanders 0-3, Broughton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Guirantes 2, Singleton 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Wallace 2, Guirantes 2, Gilles 1, Mack 1, Singleton 1, Broughton 1, Team 1)

Steals: 12 (Guirantes 4, Migliore 4, Mack 3, Sanders 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN (12-19) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Laszewski 31 3-9 0-0 1-4 0 2 6
Lewis 34 8-15 3-3 1-10 1 0 19
Beverley 36 4-8 1-2 0-2 5 2 11
Hilliard 30 3-6 0-0 3-6 3 2 6
Van Leeuwen 30 0-3 2-4 0-4 4 1 2
Fredrickson 14 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Stapleton 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bragg 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gilreath 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Luehring 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pospisilova 20 2-5 0-0 1-4 1 3 5
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-49 6-9 9-36 14 12 55

Percentages: FG 44.898, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Beverley 2-4, Fredrickson 2-3, Pospisilova 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2)

Turnovers: 20 (Pospisilova 5, Lewis 4, Van Leeuwen 3, Laszewski 2, Beverley 2, Hilliard 2, Fredrickson 1, Gilreath 1)

Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Laszewski 1, Van Leeuwen 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin 13 15 17 10 55
Rutgers 13 15 14 21 63

A_4,158

Officials_Felicia Grinter, Kevin Pethtel, Barb Smith