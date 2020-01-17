FG FT Reb
RUTGERS (15-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilles 37 2-7 0-0 1-4 3 2 4
Wallace 24 6-9 0-2 8-9 1 4 12
Guirantes 34 4-17 2-2 1-4 2 3 10
Mack 35 3-6 0-0 1-4 2 2 6
Sanders 37 4-15 2-2 1-6 7 0 11
Singleton 14 3-4 2-2 1-4 1 0 8
Davenport 2 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Broughton 4 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Morris 5 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Peleg Pelc 8 2-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 8
Totals 200 24-64 11-14 16-38 16 13 62

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Peleg Pelc 2-3, Sanders 1-2, Gilles 0-2, Guirantes 0-2, Mack 0-1, Broughton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Guirantes 2, Mack 2, Singleton 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Sanders 4, Wallace 3, Guirantes 3, Gilles 2, Singleton 1)

Steals: 10 (Gilles 3, Sanders 3, Guirantes 2, Wallace 1, Peleg Pelc 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PENN ST. (7-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ebo 33 2-3 0-0 1-3 1 1 4
Smith 27 3-7 4-4 2-5 0 4 10
Frazier 35 3-12 7-8 0-5 1 5 14
Marisa 31 3-6 2-2 2-8 1 2 8
McDaniel 38 5-14 0-0 0-4 1 1 11
Camden 13 3-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 9
Wallace 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Bembry 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hagans 16 0-1 1-2 0-0 1 3 1
Totals 200 19-51 14-16 10-33 5 16 57

Percentages: FG 37.255, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Camden 3-7, Frazier 1-2, McDaniel 1-6, Marisa 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Hagans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ebo 1, McDaniel 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Frazier 5, McDaniel 5, Ebo 3, Hagans 3, Smith 1)

Steals: 5 (Smith 3, Ebo 1, Hagans 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Rutgers 14 15 18 15 62
Penn St. 11 12 15 19 57

A_1,685

Officials_Amy Bonner, Bryan Enterline, Talisa Green