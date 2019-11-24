North Texas 0 0 7 7 14
Rice 10 10 0 0 20
First Quarter

RICE_FG Barnes 48, 10:16.

RICE_Walter 1 run (Barnes kick), 7:25.

Second Quarter

RICE_Booker 8 run (Barnes kick), 14:53.

RICE_FG Barnes 21, 8:03.

Third Quarter

NTX_Fine 10 run (Mooney kick), 6:32.

Fourth Quarter

NTX_Siggers 1 run (Mooney kick), 7:32.

A_18,477.

___

NTX RICE
First downs 10 19
Rushes-yards 25-75 43-122
Passing 163 206
Comp-Att-Int 17-32-1 18-28-0
Return Yards 126 80
Punts-Avg. 7-45.1 6-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-59 3-10
Time of Possession 21:56 38:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North Texas, Torrey 5-41, Siggers 12-38, Fine 7-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4). Rice, Booker 22-78, Ellerbe 7-25, Trammell 1-11, Knipe 1-7, Walter 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Stewart 9-(minus 4).

PASSING_North Texas, Fine 17-32-1-163. Rice, Walter 1-1-0-27, Stewart 17-27-0-179.

RECEIVING_North Texas, G.White 3-42, Lawrence 3-38, Simpson 2-27, Shorter 2-25, Ni.Smith 2-18, Pirtle 1-5, K.Smith 1-5, Harvey 1-4, Darden 1-0, Torrey 1-(minus 1). Rice, Trammell 7-91, Rozner 5-70, Myers 2-32, Bailey 2-9, Pitre 1-7, Ellerbe 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.