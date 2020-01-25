https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/RIDER-70-ST-PETER-S-66-15003003.php
RIDER 70, ST. PETER'S 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. PETER'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|5
|3
|7
|F.Drame
|27
|2-4
|4-4
|2-9
|0
|1
|8
|Banks
|25
|1-8
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Ndefo
|23
|2-4
|3-3
|1-5
|1
|5
|7
|Lee
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|12
|Edert
|16
|3-7
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|10
|H.Drame
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|3
|Estrada
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Jones
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Majak
|12
|0-0
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Watson
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|20-50
|16-18
|7-28
|13
|25
|66
Percentages: FG .400, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Lee 4-5, Edert 2-6, H.Drame 1-1, Estrada 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Banks 1-7, F.Drame 0-1, Jones 0-1, Watson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (H.Drame, Majak).
Turnovers: 21 (F.Drame 5, Banks 4, Lee 3, Taylor 3, Edert 2, Watson 2, Jones, Ndefo).
Steals: 6 (Lee 2, Ndefo 2, Estrada, Majak).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Vaughn
|37
|5-9
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|1
|15
|Jordan
|36
|4-9
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|4
|12
|Ings
|25
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|6
|Scott
|25
|4-5
|3-3
|0-4
|0
|3
|13
|Nunez
|22
|2-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Randall
|17
|3-5
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Williams
|15
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Marshall
|11
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Bladen
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Powell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-45
|18-23
|3-20
|12
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .489, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Randall 2-3, Scott 2-3, Vaughn 2-4, Jordan 1-1, Nunez 1-2, Ings 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bladen, Ings, Scott, Williams).
Turnovers: 16 (Jordan 6, Vaughn 6, Scott 4).
Steals: 12 (Vaughn 5, Jordan 2, Williams 2, Ings, Nunez, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Peter's
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Rider
|30
|40
|—
|70
A_1,514 (1,950).
View Comments