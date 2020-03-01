Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MIDDLE TENNESSEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scurry 21 5-7 3-4 3-5 0 3 13
Green 27 4-9 0-0 0-2 1 4 12
Jones 35 2-10 0-0 0-1 5 2 6
Millner 29 2-5 4-4 2-2 3 4 8
Sims 28 1-6 0-0 1-3 0 3 3
Johnson 23 1-3 2-2 2-4 4 1 4
Jackson 18 6-8 0-1 1-6 1 1 12
Crump 11 0-0 3-6 1-2 3 3 3
Lawrence 8 2-5 1-2 0-2 0 2 5
Totals 200 23-54 13-19 10-27 17 23 66

Percentages: FG .426, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Green 4-9, Jones 2-8, Sims 1-5, Lawrence 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 20 (Scurry 4, Sims 4, Jackson 3, Millner 3, Johnson 2, Jones 2, Green, Lawrence).

Steals: 9 (Johnson 3, Green 2, Crump, Jackson, Jones, Lawrence).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RICE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 26 2-6 2-2 0-2 2 2 8
Mullins 12 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 1 0
Murphy 34 8-14 1-1 0-8 1 2 21
Parrish 15 0-2 1-2 2-4 0 3 1
Peterson 38 6-9 4-4 1-5 10 3 16
Olivari 28 1-6 4-4 0-2 1 1 7
Martin 23 8-10 3-4 1-2 2 3 21
Moore 12 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Crisler 6 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Harrison 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
McCarthy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Fiedler 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Owen 1 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Totals 200 26-50 16-19 5-29 18 18 77

Percentages: FG .520, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Murphy 4-9, Martin 2-3, Adams 2-6, Olivari 1-3, Peterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 22 (Peterson 7, Parrish 4, Mullins 3, Olivari 2, Adams, Harrison, Martin, McCarthy, Moore, Owen).

Steals: 9 (Olivari 2, Peterson 2, Adams, Moore, Mullins, Murphy, Parrish).

Technical Fouls: None.

Middle Tennessee 29 37 66
Rice 24 53 77

A_1,677 (5,750).