FG FT Reb
RICHMOND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilyard 38 3-10 2-2 1-3 6 3 10
Francis 36 6-17 4-6 0-1 1 3 18
Sherod 29 3-10 0-0 0-3 1 2 8
Cayo 24 0-2 3-4 1-5 0 4 3
Golden 24 4-10 1-2 0-7 1 0 9
Gustavson 20 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Burton 15 3-4 1-1 1-3 1 1 8
Koureissi 7 1-1 0-0 2-2 0 1 2
Wojcik 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Grace 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 20-55 11-15 5-26 11 18 58

Percentages: FG .364, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gilyard 2-5, Sherod 2-7, Francis 2-9, Burton 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Golden).

Turnovers: 10 (Gilyard 4, Francis 2, Golden 2, Burton, Koureissi).

Steals: 6 (Cayo 2, Francis 2, Gilyard, Golden).

Technical Fouls: Gilyard, 12:04 second.

FG FT Reb
RADFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Jones 34 3-11 8-8 1-6 11 0 14
Fields 33 4-7 6-8 0-5 2 3 17
Hicks 28 2-5 2-2 0-2 1 3 7
Holland 24 4-5 0-0 3-13 0 2 8
Walker 22 3-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
Greene 19 6-7 3-4 0-2 0 2 19
Butts 17 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Eke 14 1-3 0-1 2-5 0 2 2
Hutchinson 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 23-50 19-23 6-37 15 15 73

Percentages: FG .460, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Greene 4-4, Fields 3-4, Hicks 1-2, Butts 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Walker 0-2, C.Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Walker).

Turnovers: 12 (Fields 3, Holland 3, Greene 2, Butts, C.Jones, Eke, Hutchinson).

Steals: 6 (Eke 2, C.Jones, Greene, Hutchinson, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Richmond 24 34 58
Radford 31 42 73

.