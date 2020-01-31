Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
RADFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fields 34 9-13 0-0 0-3 2 1 21
C.Jones 32 3-11 9-10 0-4 7 2 16
Holland 27 5-8 2-3 2-7 1 1 12
Hicks 25 1-5 0-0 1-4 1 2 3
Eke 24 1-4 0-1 1-7 0 2 2
Hutchinson 16 1-2 3-4 0-1 1 1 6
Walker 15 0-2 1-2 0-4 2 3 1
Jeffers 13 2-3 0-1 0-1 1 1 6
Djonkam 7 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
M.Jones 5 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Butts 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Greene 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-48 15-21 6-37 15 15 67

Percentages: FG .458, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Fields 3-6, Jeffers 2-3, Hutchinson 1-2, C.Jones 1-3, Hicks 1-4, Walker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Jones, Walker).

Turnovers: 13 (C.Jones 6, Eke 2, Djonkam, Fields, Hutchinson, Jeffers, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Hicks 2, Jeffers 2, C.Jones, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cintron 30 0-1 2-2 0-9 1 4 2
Munoz 29 5-10 2-2 1-3 3 1 17
Phillips 27 1-8 0-0 0-3 3 2 3
Smith 26 6-14 0-2 0-2 1 2 15
Wade 23 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 2 6
J.Wilson 21 2-8 0-0 0-1 2 0 6
Bligen 15 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
C.Wilson 13 1-6 1-2 1-2 0 1 3
Nkereuwem 8 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 3 0
Flood 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Stefanovic 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-57 5-8 2-24 11 19 55

Percentages: FG .316, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Munoz 5-9, Smith 3-11, Wade 2-5, J.Wilson 2-6, Flood 1-1, Phillips 1-5, C.Wilson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cintron, Nkereuwem, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Smith 3, J.Wilson 2, Munoz 2, Bligen, Nkereuwem, Stefanovic, Wade).

Steals: 6 (Bligen, Cintron, Munoz, Phillips, Smith, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

Radford 30 37 67
Longwood 22 33 55

A_1,613 (1,807).