FG FT Reb
MARIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 18 2-9 2-2 1-2 1 5 6
Cubbage 36 3-9 0-0 3-7 3 1 7
Herasme 37 1-5 3-3 1-4 2 4 6
Sagl 25 3-9 1-2 0-0 0 2 10
Saint-Furcy 32 2-6 1-2 1-7 1 1 7
Bell 29 4-11 2-4 1-8 0 1 11
Sjoberg 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tordoff 9 0-0 5-6 2-3 0 1 5
Cavanaugh 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-51 14-19 9-32 7 15 52

Percentages: FG .294, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Sagl 3-5, Saint-Furcy 2-6, Cubbage 1-2, Herasme 1-3, Bell 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Saint-Furcy 2, Bell, Tordoff).

Turnovers: 15 (Jones 4, Bell 2, Cavanaugh 2, Herasme 2, Sagl 2, Tordoff 2, Cubbage).

Steals: 4 (Herasme 2, Bell, Sagl).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Falzon 32 5-12 0-0 1-4 1 1 13
Marfo 31 3-5 3-5 2-16 5 1 10
Rigoni 26 4-6 0-0 0-0 1 0 12
Kelly 31 4-9 6-6 0-2 3 4 17
Williams 32 2-7 0-0 0-5 4 3 6
Pickron 21 1-4 2-2 0-2 0 1 5
Balanc 9 2-4 4-4 0-1 0 4 8
McGuire 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 2 0
Pinkney 9 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-49 15-17 3-32 16 17 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Rigoni 4-6, Kelly 3-6, Falzon 3-9, Williams 2-7, Marfo 1-1, Pickron 1-4, Balanc 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marfo 4, Pinkney).

Turnovers: 12 (Marfo 5, Williams 3, Kelly 2, McGuire, Rigoni).

Steals: 7 (Williams 4, Balanc, Marfo, Pinkney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marist 21 31 52
Quinnipiac 32 39 71

A_1,724 (3,570).