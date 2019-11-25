At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, AUS Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Nov. 24 Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,310
2. Justin Thomas 6,949
3. Dustin Johnson 6,643
4. Patrick Cantlay 5,898
5. Xander Schauffele 5,753
6. Webb Simpson 5,532
7. Matt Kuchar 5,520
8. Bryson DeChambeau 5,341
9. Tony Finau 5,152
10. Gary Woodland 4,964
11. Rickie Fowler 4,678
12. Patrick Reed 4,510
13. Tiger Woods 3,905
14. Chez Reavie 3,810
15. Kevin Kisner 3,670
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 192.94
2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 187.11
3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 184.68
4. Adam Scott AUS 180.30
5. Abraham Ancer MEX 160.39
6. Haotong Li CHN 128.63
7. C.T. Pan TPE 125.77
8. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17
9. Jason Day AUS 120.57
10. Jazz Janewattananond THA 113.86
11. Sungjae Im KOR 112.04
12. Justin Harding RSA 109.67
13. Corey Conners CAN 102.34
14. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 97.26