At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through July 7 Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Brooks Koepka 6,809
2. Dustin Johnson 6,445
3. Xander Schauffele 5,574
4. Justin Thomas 5,472
5. Matt Kuchar 5,454
6. Bryson DeChambeau 5,225
7. Patrick Cantlay 5,002
8. Gary Woodland 4,884
9. Rickie Fowler 4,351
10. Tony Finau 4,344
11. Webb Simpson 4,058
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,689
14. Phil Mickelson 3,535
15. Kevin Kisner 3,269
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 159.42
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 153.43
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 153.00
4. Adam Scott AUS 149.17
5. Haotong Li CHN 124.07
6. C.T. Pan TPE 117.03
7. Jason Day AUS 116.61
8. Jazz Janewattananond THA 111.54
9. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45
10. Cameron Smith AUS 110.58
11. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
12. Shugo Imahira JPN 97.39
13. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
14. Sungjae Im KOR 93.39
15. Adam Hadwin CAN 83.83