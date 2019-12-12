https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Individual-Points-Table-14900659.php
Presidents Cup Individual Points Table
|Thursday
|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|INTERNATIONAL 4, UNITED STATES 1
|International
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Byeong Hun An
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Abraham Ancer
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Sungjae Im
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Marc Leishman
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Haotong Li
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Hideki Matsuyama
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Joaquin Niemann
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Louis Oosthuizen
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|C.T. Pan
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Adam Scott
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Cameron Smith
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
___
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Patrick Cantlay
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Bryson DeChambeau
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Tony Finau
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Rickie Fowler
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Dustin Johnson
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Matt Kuchar
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Patrick Reed
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Xander Schauffele
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Webb Simpson
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Justin Thomas
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Gary Woodland
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Tiger Woods
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
