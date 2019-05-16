Preakness Winning Trainers

Winningest trainers in the Preakness since 1909:

7 — Bob Baffert (1997 Silver Charm; 1998 Real Quiet; 2001 Point Given; 2002 War Emblem; 2010 Lookin at Lucky; 2015 American Pharoah; 2018 Justify)

6 — D. Wayne Lukas (1980 Codex; 1985 Tank's Prospect; 1994 Tabasco Cat; 1995 Timber Country; 1999 Charismatic; 2013 Oxbow)

4 — Thomas Healey (1922 Pillory; 1923 Vigil; 1926 Display; 1929 Dr. Freeland)

4 — James Fitzsimmons (1930 Gallant Fox; 1935 Omaha; 1955 Nashua; 1957 Bold Ruler)

4 — H.A. "Jimmy" Jones (1947 Faultless; 1948 Citation; 1956 Fabius; 1958 Tim Tam)