Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND (20-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fowler 36 9-15 4-4 7-9 2 2 22
Walker 14 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 4 0
Andersen 34 6-13 5-5 1-2 3 4 18
Andrews 36 7-13 2-2 0-3 1 2 16
Muhlheim 24 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 5
Frawley 33 0-3 1-2 1-6 2 1 1
Gorzeman 23 3-6 0-0 2-5 1 2 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-55 12-13 11-27 10 18 70

Percentages: FG 49.091, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gorzeman 2-3, Andersen 1-3, Muhlheim 1-3, Fowler 0-1, Andrews 0-1, Frawley 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Andrews 6, Muhlheim 3, Frawley 3, Fowler 2, Gorzeman 2, Walker 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Andersen 2, Muhlheim 2, Fowler 1, Andrews 1, Frawley 1, Gorzeman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (28-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
LeeAnne Wirth 26 3-6 0-0 0-3 0 5 6
Jenn Wirth 31 10-19 1-2 5-8 4 1 21
Loera 34 3-8 3-4 0-2 4 1 11
Townsend 24 7-11 1-3 2-5 0 5 15
Kayleigh Truong 26 1-1 3-3 0-2 4 2 6
Kempton 23 2-6 3-4 3-5 0 1 7
Forsyth 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Kaylynne Truong 24 1-5 0-0 1-2 2 2 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-57 11-16 11-27 14 18 69

Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Loera 2-3, Truong 1-1, Truong 1-2, Townsend 0-2, Forsyth 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Loera 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Truong 4, Loera 3, Townsend 2, Truong 2, Wirth 1, Kempton 1)

Steals: 13 (Loera 4, Wirth 3, Wirth 2, Truong 2, Townsend 1, Forsyth 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Portland 14 21 18 17 70
Gonzaga 29 10 12 18 69

A_5,200

Officials_InFini Robinson, Kyle Bacon, Melissa Barlow