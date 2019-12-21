Portland 118, Orlando 103
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|29:48
|4-17
|3-4
|6-11
|4
|2
|11
|Isaac
|30:06
|3-9
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Vucevic
|33:07
|9-20
|5-7
|4-12
|1
|2
|23
|Fournier
|29:10
|7-17
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|16
|Fultz
|26:01
|4-7
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|10
|Augustin
|29:16
|6-16
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|17
|Ross
|22:17
|3-11
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|9
|Bamba
|12:44
|1-2
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|0
|2
|Iwundu
|12:34
|1-3
|0-0
|3-3
|3
|1
|2
|Carter-Williams
|8:30
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Birch
|2:09
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier Jr.
|2:09
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Jefferson
|2:09
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-106
|18-26
|18-48
|21
|16
|103
Percentages: FG .368, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Augustin 2-8, Frazier Jr. 1-1, Fultz 1-1, Isaac 1-1, Fournier 1-5, Ross 1-6, Iwundu 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Vucevic 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Isaac 2, Vucevic 2, Gordon).
Turnovers: 10 (Isaac 3, Fultz 2, Ross 2, Augustin, Carter-Williams, Jefferson).
Steals: 14 (Vucevic 6, Isaac 4, Bamba, Fournier, Fultz, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|9:24
|1-6
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|5
|Bazemore
|32:10
|4-8
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|11
|Whiteside
|32:39
|3-9
|4-6
|3-17
|1
|5
|10
|Lillard
|36:26
|13-21
|3-3
|0-3
|6
|1
|36
|McCollum
|37:26
|12-20
|3-3
|0-8
|4
|0
|31
|Labissiere
|23:51
|2-4
|4-4
|2-5
|3
|3
|8
|Simons
|20:20
|4-8
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|8
|Tolliver
|18:47
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|3
|Trent Jr.
|17:38
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Hezonja
|11:19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-84
|17-19
|11-54
|16
|24
|118
Percentages: FG .500, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Lillard 7-13, McCollum 4-8, Trent Jr. 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Anthony 1-2, Tolliver 1-2, Hezonja 0-1, Whiteside 0-1, Simons 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Whiteside 5, Anthony 3, Labissiere 2, Bazemore).
Turnovers: 20 (Lillard 5, Whiteside 5, Bazemore 3, McCollum 2, Anthony, Labissiere, Simons, Tolliver, Trent Jr.).
Steals: 4 (Bazemore, Lillard, McCollum, Tolliver).
Technical Fouls: Trail Blazers, 8:13 fourth
|Orlando
|13
|31
|31
|28
|—
|103
|Portland
|31
|26
|36
|25
|—
|118
A_19,393 (19,393). T_2:10.