Pittsburgh-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Buster Posey out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Brandon Belt singles to shortstop. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Evan Longoria singles to shallow center field. Brandon Belt to second. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base, Kevin Newman to Jose Osuna.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates fifth. Jacob Stallings homers to left field. Cole Tucker grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Erik Gonzalez singles to left field. Trevor Williams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Erik Gonzalez out at second. Kevin Newman lines out to first base to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Giants 1.

Giants fifth. Mauricio Dubon singles to left field. Madison Bumgarner strikes out on a foul bunt. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Mauricio Dubon to second. Buster Posey strikes out swinging. Brandon Belt doubles to deep center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Mauricio Dubon scores. Evan Longoria called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Pirates 1.

Pirates sixth. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep center field. Melky Cabrera doubles to right center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Jose Osuna grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Pablo Reyes flies out to right field to Jaylin Davis. Jacob Stallings lines out to right field to Jaylin Davis.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Pirates 2.

Giants sixth. Kevin Pillar doubles to left field. Brandon Crawford singles to shallow center field. Kevin Pillar to third. Jaylin Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Erik Gonzalez to Jose Osuna. Brandon Crawford to second. Kevin Pillar scores. Mauricio Dubon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, advances to 2nd. Brandon Crawford out at third. Madison Bumgarner walks. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates ninth. Kevin Kramer pinch-hitting for Jacob Stallings. Kevin Kramer singles to shortstop. Cole Tucker grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Kevin Kramer to second. Josh Bell pinch-hitting for Erik Gonzalez. Josh Bell walks. Elias Diaz pinch-hitting for Richard Rodriguez. Elias Diaz singles to deep left center field. Josh Bell to second. Kevin Kramer to third. Kevin Newman singles to right field. Elias Diaz to second. Starling Marte scores. Kevin Kramer scores. Bryan Reynolds singles to center field. Kevin Newman to second. Elias Diaz scores. Melky Cabrera reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bryan Reynolds to second. Kevin Newman to third. Fielding error by Mauricio Dubon. Jose Osuna out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jaylin Davis. Melky Cabrera to second. Bryan Reynolds to third. Kevin Newman scores. Pablo Reyes pops out to shortstop to Brandon Crawford.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Pirates 6, Giants 4.