Pittsburgh-Colorado Runs

Pirates first. Kevin Newman homers to center field. Bryan Reynolds singles to right field. Starling Marte lines out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Josh Bell reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bryan Reynolds to third. Fielding error by Nolan Arenado. Colin Moran out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Bryan Reynolds scores. Jose Osuna reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Bell out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Rockies 0.

Pirates second. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Jacob Stallings singles to right field. Adam Frazier to third. Joe Musgrove strikes out swinging. Kevin Newman singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Jacob Stallings to third. Adam Frazier scores. Throwing error by Tim Melville. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep right center field. Kevin Newman scores. Jacob Stallings scores. Starling Marte walks. Josh Bell reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Starling Marte out at second. Bryan Reynolds to third. Colin Moran walks. Josh Bell to second. Jose Osuna grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Daniel Murphy.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Pirates 5, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Daniel Murphy flies out to deep center field to Starling Marte. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Sam Hilliard grounds out to first base, Josh Bell to Joe Musgrove. Garrett Hampson singles to left field. Dom Nunez grounds out to third base, Colin Moran to Josh Bell.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 5, Rockies 1.

Rockies third. Wes Parsons strikes out swinging. Trevor Story singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon doubles to right field. Trevor Story to third. Nolan Arenado out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jose Osuna. Charlie Blackmon to third. Trevor Story scores. Daniel Murphy hit by pitch. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Rockies 2.

Pirates fourth. Starling Marte lines out to shallow infield, Wes Parsons to Ryan McMahon to Daniel Murphy. Josh Bell homers to center field. Colin Moran flies out to left center field to Sam Hilliard. Jose Osuna homers to left field. Adam Frazier lines out to shortstop to Trevor Story.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 7, Rockies 2.

Rockies fourth. Sam Hilliard triples to deep right center field. Garrett Hampson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Bryan Reynolds. Sam Hilliard scores. Dom Nunez strikes out swinging. Wes Parsons walks. Trevor Story flies out to left center field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 7, Rockies 3.

Pirates seventh. Jose Osuna flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Adam Frazier singles to shallow infield. Jacob Stallings pops out to Daniel Murphy. Pablo Reyes pinch-hitting for Joe Musgrove. Pablo Reyes doubles to deep left field. Adam Frazier scores. Kevin Newman reaches on error. Pablo Reyes scores. Fielding error by Jake McGee. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep left center field. Kevin Newman scores. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Jake McGee to Daniel Murphy.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 10, Rockies 3.

Rockies eighth. Daniel Murphy homers to right field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Sam Hilliard grounds out to first base, Josh Bell to Parker Markel. Garrett Hampson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 10, Rockies 4.

Pirates ninth. Jacob Stallings singles to right field. Erik Gonzalez singles to center field. Jacob Stallings to second. Parker Markel reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Starling Marte singles to right field. Parker Markel to second. Jacob Stallings scores. Josh Bell flies out to deep left field to Sam Hilliard.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 11, Rockies 4.