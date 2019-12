Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

Pittsburgh 10 3 7 3 — 23 Arizona 0 10 0 7 — 17

First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 30, 4:20. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 8:00. Key Plays: Hodges 18 pass to Samuels; Whyte 13 run; Hodges 7 pass to Tr.Edmunds on 3rd-and-13; Snell 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0.

Pit_Di.Johnson 85 punt return (Boswell kick), 2:52. Drive: 3 plays, 5 yards, 1:28. Key Plays: Cooper kick return to Arizona 20; K.Murray 3 run on 3rd-and-10. Pittsburgh 10, Arizona 0.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 30, 11:15. Drive: 9 plays, 22 yards, 4:23. Key Play: K.Murray 10 pass to Kirk. Pittsburgh 10, Arizona 3.

Ari_Clay 5 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:51. Drive: 12 plays, 85 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: K.Murray 10 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-2; K.Murray 18 pass to Drake; Drake 10 run; K.Murray 10 pass to Da.Johnson. Pittsburgh 10, Arizona 10.

Pit_FG Boswell 37, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 56 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Hodges 12 pass to J.Washington; Hodges 22 run; Hodges 18 pass to Di.Johnson; Whyte 10 run; Hodges 7 pass to Di.Johnson on 3rd-and-13. Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 10.

Third Quarter

Pit_Di.Johnson 2 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 2:00. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Haden 4 interception return to Pittsburgh 27; Murphy 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Hodges 14 pass to Di.Johnson. Pittsburgh 20, Arizona 10.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Da.Johnson 24 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 6:44. Drive: 3 plays, 32 yards, 1:20. Pittsburgh 20, Arizona 17.

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 1:42. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Whyte kick return to Pittsburgh 16; Hodges 10 pass to J.Washington; Murphy 24-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Di.Johnson 16 run; Hodges 17 pass to Di.Johnson on 3rd-and-13; Whyte 5 run on 3rd-and-12. Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17.

A_63,880.

___

Pit Ari FIRST DOWNS 20 17 Rushing 6 5 Passing 10 11 Penalty 4 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 4-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 275 236 Total Plays 57 57 Avg Gain 4.8 4.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 140 71 Rushes 35 22 Avg per rush 4.0 3.2 NET YARDS PASSING 135 165 Sacked-Yds lost 3-17 5-29 Gross-Yds passing 152 194 Completed-Att. 16-19 20-30 Had Intercepted 0 3 Yards-Pass Play 6.1 4.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-2-2 4-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 2-48.0 3-55.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 115 97 Punt Returns 2-87 1-29 Kickoff Returns 2-24 3-68 Interceptions 3-4 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-20 7-75 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:54 28:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Whyte 5-41, Snell 16-41, Hodges 5-34, Johnson 1-16, Samuels 7-16, Berry 1-(minus 8). Arizona, Drake 11-37, D.Johnson 3-19, Edmonds 1-9, Kirk 1-4, K.Murray 6-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Hodges 16-19-0-152. Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-3-194.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-60, Washington 4-33, Samuels 2-18, Cain 1-22, Whyte 1-9, Tr.Edmunds 1-7, McDonald 1-3. Arizona, Kirk 8-85, Drake 3-30, Fitzgerald 3-20, D.Johnson 2-34, Byrd 1-10, Clay 1-5, Cooper 1-5, Isabella 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Johnson 2-87. Arizona, Cooper 1-29.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Whyte 2-24. Arizona, Cooper 3-68.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Barron 6-1-1, Te.Edmunds 6-1-0, Nelson 6-1-0, Dupree 4-1-1, Hilton 4-1-0, Haden 4-0-0, Williams 2-2-1, Heyward 2-1-1, Hargrave 1-1-0, Watt 1-1-0, Alualu 1-0-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0-0, Kelly 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Bush 0-2-0. Arizona, Baker 7-1-0, Walker 7-0-0, Cha.Jones 5-0-1, Vallejo 5-0-1, Hicks 4-1-0, P.Peterson 4-1-0, Murphy 4-0-0, J.Thompson 4-0-0, Dogbe 2-0-0, Banjo 1-1-0, Kerr 1-1-0, Gunter 1-0-1, Brown 1-0-0, Daniels 1-0-0, Peters 0-2-0, Gardeck 0-1-0, Marsh 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Haden 2-4, Watt 1-0. Arizona, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ronald Torbert, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Scott Edwards, BJ Anthony Josselyn, Replay Saleem Choudhry.