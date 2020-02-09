https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15042276.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|50
|35.9
|453-900
|.503
|99-270
|332-361
|.920
|1337
|26.7
|Oubre
|51
|34.6
|346-756
|.458
|103-283
|183-232
|.789
|978
|19.2
|Ayton
|23
|33.0
|193-358
|.539
|0-2
|45-56
|.804
|431
|18.7
|Rubio
|45
|31.6
|196-490
|.400
|48-146
|114-138
|.826
|554
|12.3
|Baynes
|33
|22.9
|146-298
|.490
|42-126
|44-61
|.721
|378
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|48
|24.8
|173-391
|.442
|58-185
|58-68
|.853
|462
|9.6
|Bridges
|53
|25.5
|153-304
|.503
|35-109
|71-87
|.816
|412
|7.8
|C.Johnson
|40
|19.8
|105-257
|.409
|68-177
|30-39
|.769
|308
|7.7
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|36
|10.0
|69-106
|.651
|1-2
|29-34
|.853
|168
|4.7
|Okobo
|43
|13.3
|58-145
|.400
|22-59
|40-59
|.678
|178
|4.1
|Carter
|38
|14.2
|54-141
|.383
|30-76
|13-16
|.813
|151
|4.0
|Jerome
|19
|11.5
|29-73
|.397
|11-31
|4-5
|.800
|73
|3.8
|Lecque
|3
|7.3
|3-7
|.429
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|8
|2.7
|Owens
|2
|5.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|53
|241.4
|2172-4684
|.464
|580-1667
|1048-1278
|.820
|5972
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|53
|241.4
|2194-4651
|.472
|613-1687
|1018-1315
|.774
|6019
|113.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|26
|183
|209
|4.2
|316
|6.3
|153
|1
|37
|195
|12
|Oubre
|61
|279
|340
|6.7
|77
|1.5
|175
|0
|66
|80
|38
|Ayton
|91
|185
|276
|12.0
|50
|2.2
|72
|0
|17
|44
|37
|Rubio
|32
|167
|199
|4.4
|389
|8.6
|112
|0
|61
|118
|9
|Baynes
|54
|136
|190
|5.8
|62
|1.9
|116
|0
|7
|39
|19
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|73
|215
|288
|6.0
|90
|1.9
|107
|0
|30
|59
|12
|Bridges
|47
|161
|208
|3.9
|84
|1.6
|113
|0
|77
|50
|29
|C.Johnson
|36
|84
|120
|3.0
|40
|1.0
|56
|0
|19
|24
|13
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|23
|78
|101
|2.8
|17
|.5
|45
|0
|8
|24
|10
|Okobo
|14
|55
|69
|1.6
|95
|2.2
|44
|0
|22
|26
|4
|Carter
|19
|53
|72
|1.9
|52
|1.4
|54
|0
|28
|27
|11
|Jerome
|5
|25
|30
|1.6
|34
|1.8
|22
|0
|12
|13
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Owens
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|523
|1791
|2314
|43.7
|1428
|26.9
|1183
|1
|410
|786
|215
|OPPONENTS
|489
|1840
|2329
|43.9
|1267
|23.9
|1219
|2
|422
|840
|300
