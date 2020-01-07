AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 33 35.9 302-595 .508 60-167 194-213 .911 858 26.0
Oubre 36 33.7 234-509 .460 65-183 124-157 .790 657 18.3
Ayton 6 29.7 40-80 .500 0-1 7-9 .778 87 14.5
Rubio 30 32.0 148-358 .413 35-110 77-92 .837 408 13.6
Baynes 27 24.1 134-264 .508 39-110 38-53 .717 345 12.8
Kaminsky 32 22.4 127-279 .455 39-112 59-88 .670 352 11.0
Saric 36 25.6 137-311 .441 50-152 44-53 .830 368 10.2
C.Johnson 33 20.5 94-221 .425 61-153 24-31 .774 273 8.3
Bridges 36 22.3 92-185 .497 18-61 52-63 .825 254 7.1
T.Johnson 24 17.8 52-138 .377 19-66 20-26 .769 143 6.0
Okobo 27 11.3 44-100 .440 15-38 29-45 .644 132 4.9
Diallo 23 9.3 46-69 .667 1-1 18-21 .857 111 4.8
Jerome 10 13.4 16-49 .327 6-20 4-5 .800 42 4.2
Carter 24 13.6 30-82 .366 16-46 6-8 .750 82 3.4
Harper 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Lecque 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 36 242.1 1496-3241 .462 424-1221 696-864 .806 4112 114.2
OPPONENTS 36 242.1 1508-3152 .478 427-1149 704-918 .767 4147 115.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 20 106 126 3.8 213 6.5 101 0 22 127 8
Oubre 46 174 220 6.1 61 1.7 113 0 55 56 25
Ayton 22 52 74 12.3 14 2.3 20 0 3 9 9
Rubio 22 117 139 4.6 278 9.3 76 0 38 74 6
Baynes 46 116 162 6.0 57 2.1 102 0 6 31 17
Kaminsky 30 128 158 4.9 71 2.2 69 0 13 33 10
Saric 56 180 236 6.6 69 1.9 88 0 24 46 11
C.Johnson 31 71 102 3.1 32 1.0 53 0 16 22 9
Bridges 31 110 141 3.9 48 1.3 71 0 49 30 14
T.Johnson 9 39 48 2.0 45 1.9 34 0 8 20 7
Okobo 5 26 31 1.1 59 2.2 21 0 12 11 3
Diallo 15 47 62 2.7 12 .5 23 0 3 12 4
Jerome 3 14 17 1.7 22 2.2 13 0 11 9 0
Carter 11 35 46 1.9 37 1.5 35 0 20 19 7
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 347 1215 1562 43.4 1018 28.3 819 0 280 517 130
OPPONENTS 326 1300 1626 45.2 864 24.0 842 2 275 584 205