FG FT Reb
ORLANDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Birch 29:45 2-4 2-3 3-11 1 3 6
Iwundu 27:58 1-7 2-2 2-3 1 5 4
Vucevic 33:02 8-21 0-1 5-13 3 3 18
Fournier 37:33 9-21 7-8 1-3 1 2 28
Fultz 30:45 6-13 3-4 1-6 6 5 15
Ross 32:21 6-16 3-4 0-2 0 0 18
Magette 17:15 1-5 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
Jefferson 16:23 0-1 2-2 2-5 0 1 2
Bamba 14:58 0-1 0-0 0-4 1 2 0
Totals 240:00 33-89 19-24 14-49 15 23 94

Percentages: FG .371, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Fournier 3-11, Ross 3-12, Vucevic 2-6, Magette 1-3, Iwundu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bamba 2, Birch, Iwundu, Jefferson, Magette).

Turnovers: 14 (Fultz 4, Fournier 3, Vucevic 3, Birch 2, Iwundu, Ross).

Steals: 9 (Fournier 3, Ross 3, Vucevic 2, Fultz).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PHOENIX Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oubre Jr. 34:16 8-13 3-4 0-9 0 3 22
Saric 20:32 3-6 2-2 1-2 0 2 9
Baynes 17:46 2-4 4-4 3-5 1 4 8
Booker 36:42 7-15 6-6 0-3 5 1 24
Rubio 34:37 2-9 7-9 2-7 10 4 11
Ayton 30:14 6-16 1-1 2-9 1 2 13
Bridges 30:12 2-3 0-0 0-4 0 2 4
Okobo 13:23 0-3 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
T.Johnson 11:18 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
C.Johnson 11:00 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
Totals 240:00 33-79 23-26 9-44 19 21 98

Percentages: FG .418, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Booker 4-8, Oubre Jr. 3-7, Saric 1-3, C.Johnson 1-4, Baynes 0-1, Okobo 0-1, Rubio 0-1, T.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Ayton 3, Bridges 2, C.Johnson, Oubre Jr., Rubio).

Turnovers: 14 (Booker 3, Saric 3, Baynes 2, Bridges 2, Rubio 2, Ayton, Oubre Jr.).

Steals: 10 (Booker 3, Rubio 3, Bridges 2, Okobo, Saric).

Technical Fouls: None

Orlando 25 23 27 19 94
Phoenix 27 31 19 21 98

A_14,562 (18,422).