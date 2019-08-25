Philadelphia-Miami Runs

Phillies sixth. Maikel Franco grounds out to shortstop, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper. Aaron Nola called out on strikes. Cesar Hernandez singles to deep right field. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. Cesar Hernandez scores. J.T. Realmuto pops out to shallow center field to Jon Berti.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins sixth. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging. Bryan Holaday doubles to deep left center field. Curtis Granderson pinch-hitting for Elieser Hernandez. Curtis Granderson walks. Jon Berti singles to right field. Curtis Granderson to second. Bryan Holaday scores. Starlin Castro doubles to deep left field. Jon Berti scores. Curtis Granderson scores. Garrett Cooper called out on strikes. Harold Ramirez flies out to deep center field to Scott Kingery.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Phillies 2.