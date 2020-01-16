THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JAN. 16, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 47 13 28 41 15 22 2 0 1 122 .107
F 11 Travis Konecny 44 15 25 40 -4 20 3 0 1 104 .144
F 93 Jakub Voracek 47 9 28 37 12 21 2 0 2 79 .114
F 28 Claude Giroux 47 13 19 32 6 24 4 0 4 140 .093
F 13 Kevin Hayes 47 14 12 26 -14 20 3 2 4 118 .119
D 9 Ivan Provorov 47 9 16 25 2 16 6 0 3 107 .084
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 47 12 13 25 -1 6 2 0 1 107 .112
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 46 5 13 18 -3 27 3 0 0 87 .057
D 6 Travis Sanheim 47 7 8 15 -4 20 0 0 0 75 .093
D 5 Philippe Myers 29 3 11 14 14 18 0 0 0 35 .086
F 49 Joel Farabee 37 3 9 12 -1 37 0 0 0 55 .055
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 40 5 7 12 -2 20 1 0 1 70 .071
F 12 Michael Raffl 37 5 7 12 -4 8 0 0 1 41 .122
F 21 Scott Laughton 27 5 6 11 0 8 0 0 1 38 .132
D 61 Justin Braun 42 2 8 10 -10 10 0 0 0 52 .038
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 41 5 5 10 1 8 0 0 0 43 .116
F 48 Morgan Frost 18 2 5 7 -4 4 0 1 0 31 .065
D 8 Robert Hagg 28 1 6 7 4 14 0 0 0 23 .043
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 14 2 2 4 -6 6 1 0 0 26 .077
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 10 Andy Andreoff 13 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 6 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 .200
D 59 Mark Friedman 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 47 145 241 386 -9 358 30 3 20 1483 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 140 231 371 -4 411 26 5 17 1367 .102

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 32 1702 2.61 15 11 3 1 74 781 0.905 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 22 1146 3.14 10 5 3 0 60 580 0.897 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 47 2880 2.85 25 16 6 1 134 1361 .898 145 241 358
OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2880 3.0 22 16 9 1 141 1479 .902 140 231 411