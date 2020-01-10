FG FT Reb
PENN ST. (7-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Camden 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Smith 26 4-6 8-9 3-4 0 3 16
Frazier 33 10-18 2-2 1-2 5 2 24
Marisa 35 2-6 0-0 0-7 3 1 4
McDaniel 38 7-18 5-5 3-11 9 2 24
Ebo 24 3-7 0-0 1-5 2 1 6
Bembry 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hagans 27 5-7 2-2 0-5 2 0 12
Totals 200 31-63 17-18 11-40 22 10 86

Percentages: FG 49.206, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (McDaniel 5-8, Frazier 2-3, Camden 0-1, Marisa 0-2, Hagans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (McDaniel 1)

Turnovers: 18 (McDaniel 6, Frazier 4, Hagans 3, Smith 2, Marisa 2, Camden 1)

Steals: 10 (Camden 2, Smith 2, Frazier 2, McDaniel 2, Marisa 1, Hagans 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MICHIGAN ST. (8-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Belles 30 8-11 3-4 6-8 0 3 19
Hollie 18 2-3 0-0 5-7 1 3 4
Clouden 34 5-16 1-2 0-4 7 0 11
Joiner 30 6-15 0-0 0-2 2 4 15
McCutcheon 34 5-17 0-0 0-0 3 2 14
Parks 11 1-6 0-0 3-4 1 0 2
Ayrault 21 2-6 0-0 2-5 1 4 4
Ozment 17 1-3 0-0 1-6 0 1 2
Winston 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 31-79 4-6 18-40 15 18 73

Percentages: FG 39.241, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (McCutcheon 4-12, Joiner 3-8, Clouden 0-3, Ayrault 0-2, Ozment 0-1, Winston 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Belles 2, Ayrault 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Joiner 4, Clouden 3, McCutcheon 3, Belles 2, Hollie 2, Ayrault 1, Winston 1)

Steals: 10 (Clouden 4, Joiner 2, Hollie 1, McCutcheon 1, Ayrault 1, Ozment 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Michigan St. 19 17 21 16 73
Penn St. 24 23 14 25 86

A_1,696

Officials_Jeff Cross, Angie Enlund, Maggie Tieman