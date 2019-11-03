G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Shoemaker,Lafayette 9 376 2,350 261.1
Degenhard,Holy Cross 9 323 1,885 209.4
DeMorat,Fordham 9 354 1,865 207.2
Monaco,Lehigh 8 318 1,650 206.3
Johnson,Georgetown 9 221 1,621 180.1
Breneman,Colgate 8 284 1,355 169.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Mevis,Fordham 9 25 12 16 59 6.6
Moultrie ,Georgetown 7 0 0 0 42 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Davis,Fordham 9 159 895 6 99.4
Cozier,Holy Cross 8 110 683 3 85.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Johnson,Georgetown 9 163 98 1 1,311 11 148.7
Shoemaker,Lafayette 9 277 172 12 2,103 12 131.5
DeMorat,Fordham 9 292 168 8 1,925 16 125.5
Degenhard,Holy Cross 9 265 136 5 1,851 11 119.9
Breneman,Colgate 8 191 117 5 1,264 4 118.5
Bitikofer,Bucknell 8 197 115 3 1,164 7 116.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Sanders,Bucknell 7 52 495 7.4
Bibbens,Lehigh 8 50 642 6.3
Portorrea,Lehigh 8 44 520 5.5
Oakey,Colgate 10 47 609 4.7
Kokosioul,Fordham 9 41 518 4.6
El-Zayat,Fordham 9 40 394 4.4
Tomas,Georgetown 9 40 558 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Bibbens,Lehigh 8 50 642 80.3
Pearson,Lafayette 8 34 623 77.9
Sanders,Bucknell 7 52 495 70.7
Dereus,Georgetown 9 30 611 67.9
Lyles,Bucknell 7 29 459 65.6
Portorrea,Lehigh 8 44 520 65.0
Tomas,Georgetown 9 40 558 62.0
Oakey,Colgate 10 47 609 60.9

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Riley,Holy Cross 9 4 5 0 .4
Biggs-Fra,Fordham 8 2 5 0 .3
Haffner,Lehigh 8 2 11 0 .3
Hylton,Fordham 8 2 0 0 .3
Mottram,Bucknell 8 2 11 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Tomas,Georgetown 9 14 206 14.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Kokosioul,Fordham 9 31 706 22.8
Gruber,Colgate 10 36 799 22.2
Floyd,Lehigh 8 13 283 21.8
Asante,Holy Cross 9 13 274 21.1
Younger,Lafayette 9 23 445 19.3
Tomas,Georgetown 9 13 239 18.4
Dennis,Bucknell 8 10 165 16.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Pechin,Bucknell 8 49 49.0
Hurst,Georgetown 9 38 42.4
Amor,Colgate 10 55 42.2
Wilkinson,Holy Cross 9 48 42.1
Mevis,Fordham 9 49 41.0
O'Hara,Lafayette 9 42 36.3
Henning,Lehigh 8 53 36.2

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Mevis,Fordham 9 12 16 .000 1.33
Henning,Lehigh 8 8 11 .000 1.00
Ng,Holy Cross 9 8 11 .000 .89
Torres,Bucknell 7 6 12 .000 .86
Kordenbro,Lafayette 9 7 10 .000 .78

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Kokosioul,Fordham 9 27 518 0 706 0 78 1,251 139.00
Tomas,Georgetown 9 88 558 206 239 0 82 1,091 121.22
Davis,Fordham 9 895 72 0 0 0 171 967 107.44