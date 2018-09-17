G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Johnson,Georgetown 3 110 611 203.7
Medlock,Fordham 3 133 515 171.7

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Holland J,Colgate 2 34 135 0 67.5
Allen,Lehigh 3 30 189 2 63.0
Alexander,Holy Cross 3 35 176 1 58.7
Cooper,Bucknell 3 32 176 0 58.7

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Breneman,Colgate 2 37 21 1 278 2 132.3
Johnson,Georgetown 3 89 53 1 628 4 131.4
Mayes,Lehigh 3 83 50 4 425 1 97.6
O'Malley,Lafayette 3 92 49 3 439 1 90.4
Medlock,Fordham 3 116 55 6 575 1 81.6

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Longi,Fordham 3 18 221 6.0
Pearson,Lafayette 3 14 210 4.7
Bell,Holy Cross 3 13 123 4.3
Portorrea,Lehigh 3 13 136 4.3
Cooper,Bucknell 3 12 94 4.0
Rockett,Colgate 2 8 146 4.0

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Longi,Fordham 3 18 221 73.7
Rockett,Colgate 2 8 146 73.0
Pearson,Lafayette 3 14 210 70.0
Dereus,Georgetown 3 11 192 64.0

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Brown,Georgetown 3 2 0 0 .7
Kessler,Georgetown 3 2 15 0 .7
Marine,Bucknell 3 2 34 0 .7
Oluleye,Bucknell 3 2 54 1 .7
Castillo,Colgate 2 1 22 0 .5
Bowers,Georgetown 3 1 12 0 .3
Harris,Lehigh 3 1 11 0 .3
O'Neil,Lehigh 3 1 13 0 .3
Riley,Holy Cross 3 1 30 0 .3
Thomas,Lafayette 3 1 39 0 .3
Woetzel,Lehigh 3 1 0 0 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Marine,Bucknell 3 10 108 10.8
DeNicola,Holy Cross 3 4 21 5.3
Daramy-Sw,Colgate 2 4 15 3.8

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Younger,Lafayette 3 5 187 37.4
Moore-Gre,Bucknell 3 4 118 29.5
Tomas,Georgetown 3 12 311 25.9
Rockett,Colgate 2 4 94 23.5
Marine,Bucknell 3 6 122 20.3
Roberts,Holy Cross 3 4 70 17.5
Hopkins,Fordham 3 13 221 17.0
Gilliam,Holy Cross 3 5 83 16.6

Punting
G Punts Avg
Mish,Lehigh 3 20 44.6
Pechin,Bucknell 3 22 43.4
Bissell,Lafayette 3 16 42.1
Mevis,Fordham 3 24 40.5
Hurst,Georgetown 3 17 40.5
Wilkinson,Holy Cross 3 16 39.0

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Hurst,Georgetown 3 3 6 .000 1.00
Puzzi,Colgate 2 2 3 .000 1.00
Bissell,Lafayette 3 2 3 .000 .67
Ng,Holy Cross 3 2 3 .000 .67
Chambers,Bucknell 3 1 3 .000 .33
Mevis,Fordham 3 1 2 .000 .33
Mish,Lehigh 3 1 1 .000 .33

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Tomas,Georgetown 3 0 58 0 311 0 17 369 123.00
Rockett,Colgate 2 0 146 0 94 0 12 240 120.00