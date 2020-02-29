https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/PROVIDENCE-58-NO-12-VILLANOVA-54-15095184.php
PROVIDENCE 58, NO. 12 VILLANOVA 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|18
|1-4
|3-6
|3-6
|0
|5
|5
|Diallo
|29
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|2
|Duke
|36
|1-7
|1-1
|0-6
|1
|2
|3
|Pipkins
|34
|7-13
|9-10
|1-3
|1
|1
|27
|Reeves
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|White
|29
|4-8
|6-8
|0-1
|2
|2
|15
|Young
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|6
|Gantt
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Holt
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-48
|19-25
|7-33
|10
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .354, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Pipkins 4-8, White 1-2, Reeves 0-1, Duke 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Pipkins 4, Watson 3, Gantt 2, White 2, Diallo, Duke, Young).
Steals: 4 (Young 2, Diallo, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|29
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|5
|11
|Robinson-Earl
|31
|4-7
|0-0
|4-11
|1
|5
|10
|Samuels
|34
|1-6
|5-9
|3-8
|2
|3
|7
|Gillespie
|37
|5-14
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|13
|Moore
|36
|3-11
|0-3
|0-3
|1
|4
|7
|Swider
|15
|1-6
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Slater
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Cosby-Roundtree
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|9-18
|9-35
|8
|20
|54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-30, .167 (Robinson-Earl 2-3, Gillespie 1-3, Bey 1-7, Moore 1-8, Slater 0-1, Samuels 0-3, Swider 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Slater).
Turnovers: 12 (Bey 3, Gillespie 3, Robinson-Earl 3, Cosby-Roundtree, Moore, Samuels).
Steals: 8 (Bey 2, Slater 2, Cosby-Roundtree, Gillespie, Moore, Robinson-Earl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Providence
|30
|28
|—
|58
|Villanova
|18
|36
|—
|54
