FG FT Reb
PRESBYTERIAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hightower 0 0-0 0-0 8-8 6 0 16
Jenkins 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 8-8 6 0 22

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Munoz 27 3-11 4-4 0-2 0 1 12
Phillips 27 0-9 8-8 0-2 3 2 8
Bligen 25 4-4 3-5 1-5 0 0 11
Cintron 25 2-3 4-5 1-3 1 2 8
Wade 22 1-7 3-4 1-3 1 4 5
J.Wilson 19 2-8 0-0 0-3 0 1 5
Smith 19 4-7 0-2 0-2 1 2 9
C.Wilson 17 2-5 0-0 2-4 1 2 6
Nkereuwem 17 1-2 1-2 4-7 0 4 3
Flood 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 19-56 23-30 9-31 7 19 67

Percentages: FG .339, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (C.Wilson 2-4, Munoz 2-7, Smith 1-3, J.Wilson 1-5, Phillips 0-4, Wade 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nkereuwem).

Turnovers: 12 (Phillips 3, Bligen 2, Munoz 2, Cintron, J.Wilson, Nkereuwem, Smith, Wade).

Steals: 12 (Cintron 5, Munoz 2, C.Wilson, J.Wilson, Nkereuwem, Phillips, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Presbyterian 42 32 22
Longwood 25 42 67

A_1,408 (1,807).