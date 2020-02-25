Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PRAIRIE VIEW Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 30 6-18 5-6 1-6 7 4 17
Andrus 34 11-16 2-4 4-15 0 2 24
Ellis 21 5-12 0-0 0-1 1 2 14
Lister 35 3-10 0-1 1-4 3 3 7
Sneed 16 1-1 0-0 1-2 2 1 2
Wiliams 30 2-4 4-4 1-4 10 2 9
Cox 18 3-3 2-2 1-4 1 3 10
Henry 11 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Bynum 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Totals 200 33-66 13-17 9-37 25 20 88

Percentages: FG .500, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Ellis 4-10, Cox 2-2, Bynum 1-1, Wiliams 1-1, Lister 1-6, Patterson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lister).

Turnovers: 8 (Andrus 3, Sneed 2, Lister, Patterson, Wiliams).

Steals: 8 (Cox 3, Patterson 2, Henry, Sneed, Wiliams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MVSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Samaha 14 1-1 0-0 2-5 1 1 2
Alston 10 1-3 1-3 0-2 0 2 4
Green 32 3-14 5-6 1-6 3 2 12
Hunter 34 5-11 3-4 0-3 0 1 16
Simmons 21 3-9 4-5 0-3 1 2 11
Sarnor 24 1-5 0-0 1-4 3 0 3
Kimble 22 2-4 2-2 2-5 2 3 6
Lyons 19 4-4 2-2 0-1 0 2 10
Barnes 12 1-4 0-1 0-0 1 0 3
Kowouto 8 1-2 0-0 2-3 0 2 2
Johnson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Milojevic 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-57 17-23 8-32 11 16 69

Percentages: FG .386, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 3-7, Alston 1-1, Sarnor 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Green 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Samaha 2, Kowouto).

Turnovers: 18 (Sarnor 4, Simmons 3, Alston 2, Hunter 2, Kimble 2, Lyons 2, Samaha 2, Green).

Steals: 7 (Barnes 4, Alston, Kimble, Sarnor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View 33 55 88
MVSU 31 38 69

A_987 (5,000).