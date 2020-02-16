https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/PRAIRIE-VIEW-75-GRAMBLING-ST-69-15059911.php
PRAIRIE VIEW 75, GRAMBLING ST. 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Jackson
|30
|6-12
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|15
|Christon
|25
|4-6
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|4
|15
|Edwards
|24
|2-5
|2-5
|1-1
|0
|2
|7
|Moss
|26
|3-6
|6-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|14
|Smith
|40
|6-12
|5-7
|0-2
|11
|3
|17
|Bunch
|15
|0-0
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|1
|Randolph
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|0
|Gaston
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Cunningham
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-44
|21-29
|5-22
|14
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .477, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Christon 2-3, Moss 2-4, D.Jackson 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Smith 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (D.Jackson, Edwards, Moss, Randolph).
Turnovers: 12 (Cunningham 4, D.Jackson 2, Edwards 2, Gaston 2, Christon, Randolph).
Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Cunningham, Edwards, Moss, Randolph).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patterson
|34
|8-14
|2-5
|6-17
|4
|4
|20
|Andrus
|32
|5-10
|11-12
|2-6
|2
|4
|21
|Ellis
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|4
|3
|Lister
|34
|7-15
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|18
|Sneed
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|0
|Wiliams
|24
|2-4
|4-4
|1-3
|7
|3
|8
|Williams
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Cox
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Henry
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|17-21
|15-38
|20
|24
|75
Percentages: FG .439, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lister 4-10, Patterson 2-4, Williams 1-3, Ellis 1-5, Wiliams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Andrus 2, Patterson).
Turnovers: 8 (Wiliams 3, Lister 2, Andrus, Ellis, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Patterson 3, Andrus, Cox, Sneed, Wiliams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grambling St.
|37
|32
|—
|69
|Prairie View
|29
|46
|—
|75
A_389 (6,500).
