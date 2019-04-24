Goal Scoring Assists
Name Team GP G Name Team GP A
Logan Couture San Jose 7 6 Erik Karlsson San Jose 7 9
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 6 Shea Theodore Vegas 7 7
Mark Stone Vegas 7 6 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 6
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 5 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 6
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 5 Jaccob Slavin Carolina 6 6
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 5 Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 6
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 5 Paul Stastny Vegas 7 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 4 Mark Stone Vegas 7 6
Warren Foegele Carolina 6 4 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 4 Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 5
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 4 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4 Jamie Benn Dallas 6 5
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4 John Carlson Washington 6 5
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 7 4 Andrew Copp Winnipeg 6 5
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 3 John Klingberg Dallas 6 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 3 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 6 5
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 3 Brad Marchand Boston 7 5
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 5 3 Reilly Smith Vegas 7 5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3 Matt Duchene Columbus 4 4
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 3 Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 6 3 Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 3 Sam Bennett Calgary 5 4
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 6 3 Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 4
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 3 Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 4
Charlie Coyle Boston 7 3 Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 4
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 4
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 7 4
David Pastrnak Boston 7 4
Morgan Rielly Toronto 7 4
Nate Schmidt Vegas 7 4

___

Power Play Goals Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP PP Name Team GP SH
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 3 Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Logan Couture San Jose 7 3 Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 3 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2 Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2 Colin Miller Vegas 6 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 2 Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 1
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 6 2 William Karlsson Vegas 7 1
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 2 Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 1
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 2
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 7 2
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 2
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 4 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 4 1
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 1
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 1
Elias Lindholm Calgary 5 1
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 5 1
Colin Wilson Colorado 5 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 1
Miro Heiskanen Dallas 6 1
Roope Hintz Dallas 6 1
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 6 1
David Perron St. Louis 6 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 6 1
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 1
Jordan Staal Carolina 6 1
Tom Wilson Washington 6 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 6 1
Charlie Coyle Boston 7 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 7 1
Torey Krug Boston 7 1
Kevin Labanc San Jose 7 1
Brad Marchand Boston 7 1
Charlie McAvoy Boston 7 1
David Pastrnak Boston 7 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 7 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 7 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 1

___

Power Play Assists Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP PPA Name Team GP SHA
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4 Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
John Carlson Washington 6 4 Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4 Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 7 4 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3 Marc-Edouard Vlasi San Jose 5 1
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 6 3 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 7 3 Nate Schmidt Vegas 7 1
Erik Karlsson San Jose 7 3 Reilly Smith Vegas 7 1
Kevin Labanc San Jose 7 3
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 2
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 2
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 2
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 5 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 2
Vince Dunn St. Louis 6 2
John Klingberg Dallas 6 2
Colin Miller Vegas 6 2
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 6 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 2
Tom Wilson Washington 6 2
Brent Burns San Jose 7 2
William Karlsson Vegas 7 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 2
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2

___

Power Play Points Short Handed Points
Name Team GP PPP Name Team GP SHP
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5 Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Brad Marchand Boston 7 5 Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4 Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
John Carlson Washington 6 4 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Logan Couture San Jose 7 4 Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 4 Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
Kevin Labanc San Jose 7 4 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Mark Stone Vegas 7 4 Marc-Edouard Vlasi San Jose 5 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 7 4 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3 Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 3 Colin Miller Vegas 6 1
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 3 Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 3 William Karlsson Vegas 7 1
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 3 Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 3 Nate Schmidt Vegas 7 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 3 Reilly Smith Vegas 7 1
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 6 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 6 3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 3
Tom Wilson Washington 6 3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 3
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 7 3
Erik Karlsson San Jose 7 3
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 3
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 3
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 3

___

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GW
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 2
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 2
Barclay Goodrow San Jose 7 2
Cale Makar Colorado 3 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Marcus Johansson Boston 5 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 1
Andrew Mangiapane Calgary 5 1
Brandon Tanev Winnipeg 5 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 5 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 6 1
Tyler Bozak St. Louis 6 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 6 1
Mikael Granlund Nashville 6 1
John Klingberg Dallas 6 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 6 1
Brooks Orpik Washington 6 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 6 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 1
Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 1
Craig Smith Nashville 6 1
Jordan Staal Carolina 6 1
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 6 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 6 1
Zdeno Chara Boston 7 1
Jake DeBrusk Boston 7 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 7 1
Kasperi Kapanen Toronto 7 1
Brad Marchand Boston 7 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 7 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 7 1
Mark Stone Vegas 7 1

___

Shots
Name Team GP S
Auston Matthews Toronto 7 32
Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 31
Logan Couture San Jose 7 31
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 30
Tomas Hertl San Jose 7 30
Max Pacioretty Vegas 7 30
Brad Marchand Boston 7 28
David Pastrnak Boston 7 28
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 26
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 7 26
Morgan Rielly Toronto 7 26
Reilly Smith Vegas 7 26
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 23
Patrice Bergeron Boston 7 23
Jamie Benn Dallas 6 22
John Carlson Washington 6 22
Evander Kane San Jose 7 22
Timo Meier San Jose 7 22
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 21
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 21
John Tavares Toronto 7 21
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 20
Justin Faulk Carolina 6 20
Jake DeBrusk Boston 7 20
Alex Tuch Vegas 7 20

___

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Alexander Radulov Dallas 6 7
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Warren Foegele Carolina 6 6
Zdeno Chara Boston 7 6
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 5
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 4 5
John Klingberg Dallas 6 5
Esa Lindell Dallas 6 5
Tyler Seguin Dallas 6 5
Ron Hainsey Toronto 7 5
Brian Boyle Nashville 3 4
Cale Makar Colorado 3 4
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Scott Harrington Columbus 4 4
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4
Ian Cole Colorado 5 4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 4
Patrik Nemeth Colorado 5 4
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 4
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 6 4
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4
Lucas Wallmark Carolina 6 4
Danton Heinen Boston 7 4
Brad Marchand Boston 7 4
Charlie McAvoy Boston 7 4
Brayden McNabb Vegas 7 4

___