Ottawa 3, Arizona 2
First Period_1, Ottawa, Namestnikov 12 (Batherson, Tierney), 2:50. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 17 (Brown, Chabot), 6:41.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 7 (Hall, Schmaltz), 16:40 (pp).
Third Period_4, Ottawa, Paul 7 (Anisimov), 6:50. 5, Arizona, Oesterle 2, 9:01.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-13-12_34. Ottawa 10-8-13_31.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 11-13-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 3-5-7 (34-32).
A_9,762 (18,572). T_2:23.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Tony Sericolo.
