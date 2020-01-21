Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Birch
|14:48
|1-3
|1-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|3
|Gordon
|32:58
|3-9
|0-0
|1-6
|7
|2
|6
|Vucevic
|31:03
|11-21
|0-0
|4-10
|4
|2
|24
|Fournier
|32:08
|10-14
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|2
|26
|Fultz
|31:15
|5-12
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|0
|10
|Ross
|30:55
|6-12
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|19
|Iwundu
|18:10
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Carter-Williams
|16:45
|2-8
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|5
|Clark
|15:02
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|5
|Bamba
|14:42
|2-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|4
|Jefferson
|2:15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-92
|4-9
|15-47
|25
|15
|106
Percentages: FG .478, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Fournier 6-8, Ross 5-8, Vucevic 2-5, Clark 1-2, Iwundu 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Gordon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba 2, Clark, Fournier).
Turnovers: 9 (Fournier 3, Vucevic 2, Birch, Carter-Williams, Clark, Gordon).
Steals: 9 (Fultz 2, Ross 2, Carter-Williams, Fournier, Gordon, Iwundu, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|27:00
|1-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Washington
|34:56
|7-12
|1-2
|0-7
|1
|3
|19
|Zeller
|22:43
|2-6
|0-1
|4-9
|1
|2
|4
|Graham
|36:17
|5-17
|1-1
|0-2
|6
|2
|15
|Rozier
|30:43
|0-6
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|1
|4
|Monk
|21:35
|8-13
|4-6
|0-1
|2
|1
|20
|Batum
|16:58
|1-2
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|3
|Bacon
|15:31
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|0
|Co.Martin
|13:22
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Biyombo
|11:40
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Hernangomez
|9:15
|3-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|29-76
|15-20
|9-39
|21
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .382, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Washington 4-8, Graham 4-12, Batum 1-1, Hernangomez 1-1, Co.Martin 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-3, Monk 0-3, Rozier 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Co.Martin, Monk).
Turnovers: 18 (Rozier 4, Washington 4, Biyombo 2, Graham 2, Bacon, Batum, Bridges, Co.Martin, Hernangomez, Monk).
Steals: 4 (Rozier 2, Bacon, Batum).
Technical Fouls: None
|Orlando
|19
|32
|21
|34
|—
|106
|Charlotte
|27
|18
|20
|18
|—
|83
A_16,133 (19,077).