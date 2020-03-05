https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-15107501.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|62
|35.4
|436-925
|.471
|77-219
|249-311
|.801
|1198
|19.3
|Gallinari
|53
|30.7
|316-719
|.439
|160-390
|225-253
|.889
|1017
|19.2
|Schroder
|61
|31.0
|427-908
|.470
|117-307
|185-218
|.849
|1156
|19.0
|Paul
|61
|31.7
|377-773
|.488
|97-270
|214-239
|.895
|1065
|17.5
|Adams
|56
|27.0
|256-433
|.591
|1-3
|102-173
|.590
|615
|11.0
|Noel
|53
|18.4
|169-245
|.690
|1-3
|72-94
|.766
|411
|7.8
|Diallo
|36
|18.2
|93-209
|.445
|5-32
|27-42
|.643
|218
|6.1
|Dort
|27
|21.7
|59-141
|.418
|20-69
|28-36
|.778
|166
|6.1
|Nader
|46
|15.6
|95-207
|.459
|36-99
|46-60
|.767
|272
|5.9
|Muscala
|40
|12.2
|64-158
|.405
|43-119
|18-22
|.818
|189
|4.7
|Bazley
|53
|17.2
|88-230
|.383
|30-100
|32-47
|.681
|238
|4.5
|Ferguson
|48
|23.7
|72-194
|.371
|46-152
|15-19
|.789
|205
|4.3
|Burton
|33
|8.5
|38-103
|.369
|10-45
|6-12
|.500
|92
|2.8
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|7
|2.7
|1-11
|.091
|0-8
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|Roby
|3
|3.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|62
|241.6
|2496-5272
|.473
|644-1822
|1222-1530
|.799
|6858
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.6
|2549-5574
|.457
|714-2061
|913-1147
|.796
|6725
|108.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|45
|336
|381
|6.1
|203
|3.3
|104
|0
|68
|117
|45
|Gallinari
|32
|263
|295
|5.6
|111
|2.1
|64
|0
|40
|69
|4
|Schroder
|19
|207
|226
|3.7
|247
|4.0
|132
|0
|39
|156
|14
|Paul
|20
|281
|301
|4.9
|407
|6.7
|136
|0
|94
|132
|8
|Adams
|190
|336
|526
|9.4
|139
|2.5
|110
|0
|47
|85
|62
|Noel
|80
|179
|259
|4.9
|53
|1.0
|138
|0
|56
|51
|79
|Diallo
|27
|90
|117
|3.2
|21
|.6
|76
|0
|28
|36
|7
|Dort
|14
|34
|48
|1.8
|19
|.7
|71
|0
|22
|13
|1
|Nader
|13
|71
|84
|1.8
|34
|.7
|63
|0
|19
|34
|16
|Muscala
|13
|80
|93
|2.3
|34
|.9
|49
|0
|8
|14
|11
|Bazley
|21
|175
|196
|3.7
|29
|.5
|45
|0
|20
|40
|35
|Ferguson
|22
|48
|70
|1.5
|44
|.9
|142
|0
|24
|28
|16
|Burton
|6
|41
|47
|1.4
|11
|.3
|28
|0
|5
|14
|10
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|503
|2150
|2653
|42.8
|1358
|21.9
|1165
|0
|470
|839
|308
|OPPONENTS
|644
|2105
|2749
|44.3
|1435
|23.1
|1417
|2
|417
|868
|249
