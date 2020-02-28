https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-15092095.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|59
|35.5
|412-886
|.465
|73-210
|248-309
|.803
|1145
|19.4
|Gallinari
|51
|30.7
|305-691
|.441
|153-373
|220-245
|.898
|983
|19.3
|Schroder
|58
|31.2
|408-866
|.471
|114-297
|170-199
|.854
|1100
|19.0
|Paul
|58
|31.8
|358-735
|.487
|93-257
|208-233
|.893
|1017
|17.5
|Adams
|53
|27.1
|246-417
|.590
|1-3
|102-168
|.607
|595
|11.2
|Noel
|50
|18.6
|162-236
|.686
|1-3
|72-94
|.766
|397
|7.9
|Diallo
|34
|18.6
|90-200
|.450
|5-30
|26-40
|.650
|211
|6.2
|Dort
|24
|21.3
|53-124
|.427
|19-61
|22-29
|.759
|147
|6.1
|Nader
|43
|15.3
|89-190
|.468
|35-94
|40-50
|.800
|253
|5.9
|Muscala
|38
|12.3
|62-150
|.413
|41-113
|18-22
|.818
|183
|4.8
|Bazley
|53
|17.2
|88-230
|.383
|30-100
|32-47
|.681
|238
|4.5
|Ferguson
|45
|24.0
|70-184
|.380
|45-144
|12-15
|.800
|197
|4.4
|Burton
|31
|8.3
|35-95
|.368
|8-40
|6-12
|.500
|84
|2.7
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|6
|2.2
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|2
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|59
|241.7
|2383-5025
|.474
|619-1735
|1179-1467
|.804
|6564
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|59
|241.7
|2421-5304
|.456
|664-1937
|870-1092
|.797
|6376
|108.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|45
|325
|370
|6.3
|196
|3.3
|101
|0
|65
|112
|40
|Gallinari
|31
|253
|284
|5.6
|110
|2.2
|64
|0
|35
|68
|4
|Schroder
|19
|203
|222
|3.8
|238
|4.1
|128
|0
|38
|150
|13
|Paul
|20
|272
|292
|5.0
|389
|6.7
|132
|0
|89
|123
|8
|Adams
|184
|318
|502
|9.5
|131
|2.5
|103
|0
|43
|78
|61
|Noel
|78
|170
|248
|5.0
|52
|1.0
|131
|0
|52
|47
|74
|Diallo
|26
|86
|112
|3.3
|21
|.6
|72
|0
|27
|33
|7
|Dort
|12
|23
|35
|1.5
|17
|.7
|63
|0
|22
|13
|1
|Nader
|12
|61
|73
|1.7
|28
|.7
|58
|0
|17
|34
|13
|Muscala
|13
|77
|90
|2.4
|31
|.8
|46
|0
|7
|13
|10
|Bazley
|21
|175
|196
|3.7
|29
|.5
|45
|0
|20
|40
|35
|Ferguson
|21
|47
|68
|1.5
|44
|1.0
|134
|0
|23
|28
|14
|Burton
|5
|35
|40
|1.3
|11
|.4
|27
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|488
|2053
|2541
|43.1
|1303
|22.1
|1110
|0
|442
|794
|290
|OPPONENTS
|615
|1991
|2606
|44.2
|1355
|23.0
|1353
|2
|396
|824
|241
