AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 58 35.5 404-871 .464 72-207 245-303 .809 1125 19.4
Gallinari 50 30.7 297-674 .441 149-365 216-240 .900 959 19.2
Schroder 57 31.1 404-854 .473 113-293 166-195 .851 1087 19.1
Paul 57 31.8 352-724 .486 92-255 204-228 .895 1000 17.5
Adams 52 27.1 239-408 .586 1-3 101-166 .608 580 11.2
Noel 49 18.6 158-231 .684 1-3 70-90 .778 387 7.9
Diallo 33 18.8 90-198 .455 5-30 26-40 .650 211 6.4
Dort 23 21.2 51-119 .429 18-57 21-28 .750 141 6.1
Nader 42 15.3 87-185 .470 34-91 38-48 .792 246 5.9
Muscala 38 12.3 62-150 .413 41-113 18-22 .818 183 4.8
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Ferguson 44 24.4 70-181 .387 45-142 12-15 .800 197 4.5
Burton 31 8.3 35-95 .368 8-40 6-12 .500 84 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 2 2.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 58 241.7 2342-4941 .474 610-1709 1158-1438 .805 6452 111.2
OPPONENTS 58 241.7 2380-5213 .457 652-1902 856-1078 .794 6268 108.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 44 323 367 6.3 193 3.3 98 0 65 110 39
Gallinari 31 247 278 5.6 110 2.2 63 0 34 68 4
Schroder 19 198 217 3.8 231 4.1 127 0 38 147 13
Paul 20 268 288 5.1 382 6.7 129 0 87 121 8
Adams 178 317 495 9.5 130 2.5 101 0 43 77 61
Noel 76 165 241 4.9 51 1.0 129 0 51 47 72
Diallo 25 84 109 3.3 21 .6 70 0 26 33 6
Dort 12 23 35 1.5 17 .7 61 0 21 13 1
Nader 12 59 71 1.7 27 .6 55 0 17 33 13
Muscala 13 77 90 2.4 31 .8 46 0 7 13 10
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Ferguson 21 47 68 1.5 44 1.0 133 0 23 28 14
Burton 5 35 40 1.3 11 .4 27 0 4 10 10
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 478 2026 2504 43.2 1283 22.1 1090 0 436 783 286
OPPONENTS 603 1958 2561 44.2 1325 22.8 1320 2 390 809 239