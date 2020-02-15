Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 55 35.5 387-832 .465 69-197 228-282 .809 1071 19.5
Gallinari 47 30.7 282-636 .443 140-344 204-227 .899 908 19.3
Schroder 54 31.2 388-822 .472 109-282 157-186 .844 1042 19.3
Paul 54 31.8 329-679 .485 88-243 194-216 .898 940 17.4
Adams 49 27.0 218-374 .583 1-3 87-148 .588 524 10.7
Noel 46 18.7 146-217 .673 1-3 68-86 .791 361 7.8
Diallo 32 18.9 87-193 .451 5-29 26-39 .667 205 6.4
Dort 20 20.8 41-102 .402 15-50 18-24 .750 115 5.8
Nader 39 15.1 79-172 .459 29-85 36-46 .783 223 5.7
Muscala 37 12.5 59-147 .401 40-112 18-22 .818 176 4.8
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Ferguson 41 25.0 67-173 .387 42-134 10-13 .769 186 4.5
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 55 241.8 2210-4691 .471 577-1631 1087-1352 .804 6084 110.6
OPPONENTS 55 241.8 2253-4936 .456 623-1806 813-1027 .792 5942 108.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 39 295 334 6.1 177 3.2 94 0 64 103 36
Gallinari 31 236 267 5.7 107 2.3 60 0 32 63 4
Schroder 18 189 207 3.8 218 4.0 120 0 35 140 13
Paul 19 253 272 5.0 361 6.7 125 0 85 113 8
Adams 163 292 455 9.3 126 2.6 100 0 35 75 56
Noel 75 162 237 5.2 50 1.1 115 0 48 46 67
Diallo 25 84 109 3.4 19 .6 68 0 25 33 6
Dort 11 19 30 1.5 12 .6 54 0 15 12 1
Nader 10 51 61 1.6 25 .6 50 0 16 32 12
Muscala 12 76 88 2.4 31 .8 46 0 7 13 10
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Ferguson 21 45 66 1.6 40 1.0 128 0 23 26 12
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 451 1918 2369 43.1 1211 22.0 1037 0 409 746 269
OPPONENTS 568 1872 2440 44.4 1257 22.9 1252 2 372 770 231