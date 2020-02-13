Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 54 35.5 381-818 .466 67-191 225-278 .809 1054 19.5
Schroder 53 31.2 381-806 .473 108-278 150-179 .838 1020 19.2
Gallinari 46 30.7 270-618 .437 137-339 202-225 .898 879 19.1
Paul 53 31.7 324-667 .486 86-240 192-214 .897 926 17.5
Adams 48 27.0 213-364 .585 0-2 87-147 .592 513 10.7
Noel 45 18.9 145-213 .681 1-3 68-86 .791 359 8.0
Diallo 32 18.9 87-193 .451 5-29 26-39 .667 205 6.4
Dort 19 20.7 39-97 .402 14-47 16-22 .727 108 5.7
Nader 38 15.1 76-165 .461 29-84 34-42 .810 215 5.7
Ferguson 40 25.1 66-171 .386 41-132 10-13 .769 183 4.6
Muscala 36 12.6 55-143 .385 38-110 18-22 .818 166 4.6
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 54 241.9 2164-4599 .471 564-1604 1069-1330 .804 5961 110.4
OPPONENTS 54 241.9 2211-4850 .456 609-1771 793-1000 .793 5824 107.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 39 292 331 6.1 170 3.1 92 0 63 103 36
Schroder 18 186 204 3.8 215 4.1 116 0 34 138 13
Gallinari 31 234 265 5.8 106 2.3 56 0 30 61 4
Paul 19 245 264 5.0 349 6.6 123 0 83 112 8
Adams 160 284 444 9.2 124 2.6 96 0 34 74 53
Noel 74 160 234 5.2 50 1.1 114 0 48 46 67
Diallo 25 84 109 3.4 19 .6 68 0 25 33 6
Dort 10 17 27 1.4 12 .6 53 0 14 12 1
Nader 10 47 57 1.5 24 .6 48 0 14 31 12
Ferguson 21 44 65 1.6 38 1.0 127 0 22 26 12
Muscala 12 74 86 2.4 31 .9 46 0 7 13 8
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 446 1883 2329 43.1 1183 21.9 1016 0 398 737 264
OPPONENTS 560 1834 2394 44.3 1226 22.7 1232 2 369 753 224