Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|52
|35.6
|367-795
|.462
|62-184
|217-267
|.813
|1013
|19.5
|Schroder
|51
|31.1
|368-772
|.477
|104-269
|144-173
|.832
|984
|19.3
|Gallinari
|44
|30.7
|258-588
|.439
|132-326
|192-212
|.906
|840
|19.1
|Paul
|51
|31.7
|304-634
|.479
|80-226
|185-206
|.898
|873
|17.1
|Adams
|46
|26.8
|207-345
|.600
|0-1
|85-145
|.586
|499
|10.8
|Noel
|43
|19.1
|143-209
|.684
|1-3
|67-83
|.807
|354
|8.2
|Diallo
|30
|19.5
|84-189
|.444
|5-28
|26-39
|.667
|199
|6.6
|Dort
|17
|21.2
|36-88
|.409
|13-42
|16-22
|.727
|101
|5.9
|Nader
|36
|15.4
|73-157
|.465
|29-81
|30-37
|.811
|205
|5.7
|Ferguson
|38
|25.3
|66-169
|.391
|41-130
|10-13
|.769
|183
|4.8
|Muscala
|35
|12.8
|54-140
|.386
|37-107
|18-22
|.818
|163
|4.7
|Bazley
|52
|17.4
|87-228
|.382
|30-100
|31-45
|.689
|235
|4.5
|Burton
|30
|8.5
|34-93
|.366
|7-39
|6-12
|.500
|81
|2.7
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|6
|2.2
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|52
|241.9
|2086-4428
|.471
|542-1546
|1030-1280
|.805
|5744
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|52
|241.9
|2132-4682
|.455
|586-1710
|748-946
|.791
|5598
|107.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|39
|281
|320
|6.2
|164
|3.2
|89
|0
|62
|102
|36
|Schroder
|17
|180
|197
|3.9
|211
|4.1
|112
|0
|33
|135
|12
|Gallinari
|29
|223
|252
|5.7
|102
|2.3
|53
|0
|29
|58
|4
|Paul
|19
|238
|257
|5.0
|337
|6.6
|119
|0
|80
|107
|7
|Adams
|152
|271
|423
|9.2
|120
|2.6
|88
|0
|30
|68
|51
|Noel
|71
|157
|228
|5.3
|50
|1.2
|107
|0
|48
|45
|66
|Diallo
|24
|82
|106
|3.5
|18
|.6
|67
|0
|25
|31
|6
|Dort
|9
|15
|24
|1.4
|12
|.7
|48
|0
|14
|12
|1
|Nader
|10
|42
|52
|1.4
|24
|.7
|45
|0
|13
|29
|12
|Ferguson
|20
|43
|63
|1.7
|36
|.9
|122
|0
|22
|26
|12
|Muscala
|11
|74
|85
|2.4
|31
|.9
|44
|0
|7
|13
|8
|Bazley
|21
|175
|196
|3.8
|29
|.6
|45
|0
|20
|40
|35
|Burton
|5
|34
|39
|1.3
|10
|.3
|26
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|428
|1822
|2250
|43.3
|1150
|22.1
|971
|0
|387
|713
|259
|OPPONENTS
|539
|1756
|2295
|44.1
|1187
|22.8
|1189
|2
|354
|732
|215
