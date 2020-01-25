AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 46 35.6 332-702 .473 53-158 196-239 .820 913 19.8
Gallinari 39 30.6 228-520 .438 120-290 170-187 .909 746 19.1
Schroder 45 31.0 320-674 .475 89-237 112-138 .812 841 18.7
Paul 46 31.7 273-568 .481 76-207 163-182 .896 785 17.1
Adams 40 27.0 188-312 .603 0-1 76-134 .567 452 11.3
Noel 38 18.9 123-182 .676 1-2 63-79 .797 310 8.2
Diallo 26 19.8 75-171 .439 5-26 26-39 .667 181 7.0
Nader 32 16.3 71-151 .470 28-77 28-35 .800 198 6.2
Ferguson 36 26.0 66-166 .398 41-128 9-11 .818 182 5.1
Muscala 32 13.0 50-132 .379 33-99 16-20 .800 149 4.7
Dort 11 19.0 17-46 .370 4-22 11-16 .688 49 4.5
Bazley 46 17.2 75-200 .375 27-88 24-38 .632 201 4.4
Burton 27 8.0 27-77 .351 5-34 6-12 .500 65 2.4
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 5 2.6 0-4 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 46 242.2 1850-3920 .472 483-1378 903-1134 .796 5086 110.6
OPPONENTS 46 242.2 1894-4148 .457 511-1477 677-849 .797 4976 108.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 33 241 274 6.0 143 3.1 75 0 58 90 26
Gallinari 28 197 225 5.8 87 2.2 51 0 27 54 4
Schroder 14 157 171 3.8 179 4.0 100 0 27 121 10
Paul 16 215 231 5.0 293 6.4 108 0 73 96 6
Adams 140 248 388 9.7 105 2.6 70 0 27 59 44
Noel 59 140 199 5.2 44 1.2 97 0 40 40 60
Diallo 21 65 86 3.3 18 .7 59 0 25 27 5
Nader 10 41 51 1.6 24 .8 42 0 11 28 10
Ferguson 20 40 60 1.7 34 .9 116 0 21 26 12
Muscala 11 66 77 2.4 29 .9 42 0 6 13 8
Dort 3 9 12 1.1 11 1.0 33 0 7 8 0
Bazley 19 154 173 3.8 25 .5 43 0 16 38 33
Burton 5 31 36 1.3 9 .3 25 0 4 8 7
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .4 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 380 1611 1991 43.3 1007 21.9 867 0 342 638 225
OPPONENTS 475 1562 2037 44.3 1041 22.6 1058 2 319 645 197