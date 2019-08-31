Oakland-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees second. Gleyber Torres lines out to deep left field to Seth Brown. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Brett Gardner flies out to right field to Robbie Grossman. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics fourth. Robbie Grossman lines out to first base to Mike Ford. Matt Chapman singles to center field. Matt Olson homers to center field. Matt Chapman scores. Mark Canha singles to center field. Seth Brown strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar pops out to second base to Gleyber Torres.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Yankees 1.

Yankees fifth. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Mike Ford singles to shallow left field. Mike Tauchman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Yankees 2.

Athletics seventh. Marcus Semien grounds out to third base, DJ LeMahieu to Mike Ford. Robbie Grossman singles to left field. Matt Chapman doubles to deep left field. Robbie Grossman scores. Matt Olson is intentionally walked. Mark Canha lines out to second base to Gleyber Torres. Seth Brown hit by pitch. Jurickson Profar flies out to left field to Mike Tauchman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees eighth. Mike Tauchman strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge homers to right field. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Yankees 3.

Yankees eleventh. DJ LeMahieu homers to center field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Athletics 3.