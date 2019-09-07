Oakland-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Niko Goodrum triples to shallow right field. Dawel Lugo out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Stephen Piscotty. Niko Goodrum scores. Nicholas Castellanos walks. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Nicholas Castellanos to third. Ronny Rodriguez flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Christin Stewart walks. Josh Harrison flies out to deep center field to Ramon Laureano.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 2, Athletics 0.

Athletics third. Ramon Laureano singles to left field. Josh Phegley pops out to Dawel Lugo. Marcus Semien triples to right center field. Ramon Laureano scores. Matt Chapman walks. Chad Pinder out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Nicholas Castellanos. Marcus Semien scores. Khris Davis singles to right field. Matt Chapman to second. Stephen Piscotty singles to left field. Khris Davis to second. Matt Chapman scores. Matt Olson pops out to Niko Goodrum.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 2.

Tigers third. Dawel Lugo grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson. Nicholas Castellanos homers to center field. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to second base, Jurickson Profar to Matt Olson. Ronny Rodriguez grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Fiers to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Tigers 3.

Athletics seventh. Marcus Semien grounds out to third base, Dawel Lugo to Niko Goodrum. Matt Chapman walks. Chad Pinder singles to right field. Matt Chapman to second. Khris Davis lines out to right field to Nicholas Castellanos. Stephen Piscotty doubles to deep center field. Chad Pinder scores. Matt Chapman scores. Matt Olson is intentionally walked. Jurickson Profar lines out to deep right field to Nicholas Castellanos.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 5, Tigers 3.

Athletics ninth. Matt Chapman singles to left field. Chad Pinder homers to center field. Matt Chapman scores. Khris Davis strikes out swinging. Sheldon Neuse called out on strikes. Matt Olson flies out to left field to Christin Stewart.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 7, Tigers 3.