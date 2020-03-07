Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 33 3-10 0-0 0-7 4 1 6
Kelly 30 4-6 0-0 3-10 2 1 8
Kuany 13 1-4 8-9 1-4 0 5 11
Bradley 33 2-10 2-2 0-0 0 5 8
Brown 19 0-1 0-2 1-4 1 0 0
Austin 35 5-8 8-9 0-3 5 2 18
South 20 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Thiemann 8 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
Thorpe 6 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Klonaras 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Orender 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 17-46 18-22 6-31 13 20 56

Percentages: FG .370, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bradley 2-6, Kuany 1-2, South 1-4, Orender 0-1, Anticevich 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Anticevich, Bradley, Kelly, Kuany, Thiemann).

Turnovers: 16 (Austin 5, Bradley 4, Anticevich 2, Kelly 2, Klonaras, South, Thiemann).

Steals: 5 (Austin 3, Kelly 2).

Technical Fouls: Bradley, 2:30 second.

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hollins 19 2-4 1-2 0-3 2 3 6
Kelley 35 8-10 3-4 2-8 3 2 19
Tinkle 35 7-17 6-6 3-6 2 0 24
Reichle 35 0-1 4-5 0-9 6 4 4
Thompson 37 3-11 3-4 0-2 4 1 10
Hunt 15 3-6 0-0 0-2 1 2 8
Lucas 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Miller-Moore 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Vernon 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Tucker 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Silva 2 0-0 0-1 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-54 17-22 5-31 19 16 74

Percentages: FG .444, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Tinkle 4-8, Hunt 2-3, Hollins 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Reichle 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelley 3, Tinkle).

Turnovers: 8 (Hollins 2, Hunt 2, Reichle 2, Thompson 2).

Steals: 11 (Reichle 3, Thompson 3, Hollins 2, Hunt 2, Tinkle).

Technical Fouls: None.

California 21 35 56
Oregon St. 26 48 74

A_4,545 (9,604).