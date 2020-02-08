OHIO 77, MIAMI (OHIO) 46
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (OHIO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowman
|12
|0-3
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|1
|D.Brown
|18
|2-6
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|3
|7
|Grant
|17
|0-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|Sibande
|30
|2-9
|7-8
|0-4
|1
|3
|12
|White
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Lairy
|25
|3-10
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|8
|Coleman-Lands
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|McNamara
|23
|4-9
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|8
|Ayah
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Jovic
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Brewer
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Litteken
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ritchie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-57
|12-16
|8-31
|5
|19
|46
Percentages: FG .263, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Jovic 1-2, Lairy 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Coleman-Lands 1-5, McNamara 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Grant 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jovic).
Turnovers: 16 (Bowman 3, Sibande 3, Brewer 2, D.Brown 2, Grant 2, Coleman-Lands, Jovic, McNamara, Ritchie).
Steals: 7 (D.Brown 2, McNamara 2, Sibande 2, Bowman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogbonda
|28
|4-6
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|4
|9
|Vander Plas
|27
|6-13
|3-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|18
|Dartis
|29
|3-8
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|11
|McDay
|24
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Preston
|36
|6-9
|3-4
|0-10
|10
|1
|15
|Roderick
|22
|4-9
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|11
|Mil.Brown
|16
|0-0
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Foster
|6
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Murrell
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|McMurray
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Springs
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mic.Brown
|1
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Tenerowicz
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|15-16
|5-37
|17
|14
|77
Percentages: FG .481, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Dartis 3-6, Vander Plas 3-6, Roderick 3-8, Tenerowicz 1-1, McDay 0-1, McMurray 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Ogbonda 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dartis, Foster, McMurray, Vander Plas).
Turnovers: 15 (Preston 7, Murrell 2, Ogbonda 2, Vander Plas 2, McDay, Mil.Brown).
Steals: 7 (Dartis 2, Preston 2, McDay, Mil.Brown, Springs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Miami (Ohio)
|11
|35
|—
|46
|Ohio
|34
|43
|—
|77
A_6,534 (13,080).