OAKLAND 68, ILL.-CHICAGO 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill-Mais
|29
|6-13
|3-3
|1-7
|3
|4
|15
|Oladapo
|34
|4-11
|4-9
|1-6
|1
|4
|12
|Brechting
|21
|3-6
|4-7
|1-6
|0
|5
|10
|Maddox
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|39
|8-17
|8-10
|0-4
|3
|1
|29
|Kangu
|31
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|2
|0
|Lampman
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|0
|Pittman
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Gettelfinger
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|19-29
|4-34
|15
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .407, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Williams 5-12, Hill-Mais 0-1, Pittman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hill-Mais 3, Kangu).
Turnovers: 13 (Hill-Mais 4, Kangu 3, Maddox 2, Williams 2, Oladapo, Pittman).
Steals: 4 (Brechting, Hill-Mais, Kangu, Pittman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|0
|Bridges
|19
|2-5
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|4
|4
|Boahen
|32
|5-13
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|15
|Ferguson
|37
|8-15
|4-5
|1-4
|2
|2
|21
|Ottey
|21
|3-9
|3-6
|0-3
|4
|2
|9
|Diggins
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|2-10
|1
|5
|9
|Ahale
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Wiley
|12
|2-3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Ejim
|8
|2-3
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Washington
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|10-20
|6-37
|12
|26
|66
Percentages: FG .424, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Boahen 4-9, Diggins 1-4, Ferguson 1-4, Ottey 0-1, Washington 0-1, Ahale 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Diggins 4, Bridges 2, Wiley 2, Blount).
Turnovers: 11 (Ferguson 3, Blount 2, Ottey 2, Ahale, Bridges, Ejim, Wiley).
Steals: 7 (Blount 2, Wiley 2, Ahale, Boahen, Diggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oakland
|33
|35
|—
|68
|Ill.-Chicago
|37
|29
|—
|66
A_2,237 (9,500).
