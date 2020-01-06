Billups 0-0 0-0 5, Black 0-0 0-0 0, Carl 0-0 0-0 19, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 24.

NORTH DAKOTA (8-8)

Rebraca 0-0 0-0 10, Stewart 0-0 0-0 29. Totals 0-0 0-0 39.

Halftime_North Dakota 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 0-0 (), North Dakota 0-0 (). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 6 (Godfrey 6), North Dakota 16 (Rebraca 13). Assists_Fort Wayne 5 (Godfrey 3), North Dakota 8 (Stewart 8). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 0, North Dakota 0. A_1,280 (3,300).