No. 9 Oregon 78, Arizona St. 69
Martin 9-21 8-8 29, White 2-4 3-4 7, Edwards 4-10 0-0 11, House 3-6 2-2 9, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Cherry 1-5 0-0 3, Lawrence 2-5 1-2 6, Verge 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 14-16 69.
Pritchard 9-16 5-5 29, Duarte 7-12 2-2 20, Juiston 5-6 1-2 11, Mathis 3-10 0-0 8, Richardson 0-5 4-6 4, Dante 2-3 1-2 5, Lawson 0-1 1-2 1, Okoro 0-1 0-2 0, Patterson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-54 14-23 78.
Halftime_Oregon 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 9-29 (Edwards 3-8, Martin 3-9, House 1-2, Cherry 1-4, Lawrence 1-4, Verge 0-2), Oregon 12-29 (Pritchard 6-9, Duarte 4-8, Mathis 2-9, Juiston 0-1, Richardson 0-2). Fouled Out_Okoro. Rebounds_Arizona St. 25 (White 9), Oregon 34 (Juiston 9). Assists_Arizona St. 12 (Martin 6), Oregon 16 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, Oregon 16. A_9,213 (12,364).