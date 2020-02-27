Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
UCONN (24-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nelson-Ododa 12 0-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Walker 24 10-15 1-1 3-8 1 3 25
Dangerfield 35 6-14 0-0 2-7 6 1 14
Makurat 33 7-11 2-2 0-3 6 1 20
Williams 39 8-14 6-6 4-8 3 1 26
Adebayo 12 1-2 0-2 1-3 1 2 2
Camara 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Irwin 16 3-3 0-0 0-4 5 2 8
Bent 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Griffin 20 3-5 2-2 3-7 1 2 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 39-69 11-13 16-50 27 13 105

Percentages: FG 56.522, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 16-23, .696 (Walker 4-6, Makurat 4-5, Williams 4-6, Dangerfield 2-3, Irwin 2-2, Bent 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Walker 2, Williams 1, Griffin 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Williams 3, Nelson-Ododa 2, Walker 2, Irwin 2, 2, Dangerfield 1, Makurat 1, Bent 1)

Steals: 3 (Griffin 2, Makurat 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI (18-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jada Scott 4 2-2 0-0 0-1 1 3 5
Rizor 29 3-13 1-1 3-5 0 1 7
Thomas 25 3-7 0-0 1-3 2 2 6
Miller 35 6-22 2-4 1-1 3 0 17
Rodgers 34 2-10 0-0 2-4 1 3 6
Sifa 14 3-5 0-0 2-5 2 3 6
Jadyn Scott 7 2-2 1-2 0-0 0 0 5
Khalifa 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Moore 27 2-7 0-0 1-3 1 0 4
Nelson 11 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Tuff 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Watson 5 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-72 6-9 14-28 12 12 58

Percentages: FG 31.944, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Miller 3-9, Rodgers 2-6, Scott 1-1, Khalifa 0-1, Moore 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Tuff 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Miller 1, Scott 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Sifa 3, Thomas 2, Miller 2, Rodgers 1, Moore 1, Nelson 1)

Steals: 5 (Miller 2, Rizor 1, Scott 1, Watson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UConn 19 27 34 25 105
Cincinnati 11 7 17 23 58

A_5,607

Officials_Karen Preato, Bryan Enterline, Jeffrey Smith