No. 3 Oregon 101, Colorado 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (19-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boley
|27
|2-6
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|7
|Hebard
|18
|5-9
|0-0
|4-8
|2
|1
|10
|Sabally
|24
|6-11
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|2
|17
|Ionescu
|27
|10-14
|2-2
|5-10
|13
|0
|24
|Moore
|20
|5-6
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|15
|Cochrane
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Giomi
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Chavez
|19
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|0
|6
|Shelley
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Winterburn
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Yaeger
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|39-65
|13-14
|14-39
|28
|11
|101
Percentages: FG 6.000, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Ionescu 2-3, Moore 2-2, Shelley 2-4, Boley 1-5, Sabally 1-4, Chavez 1-1, Winterburn 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hebard 2, Cochrane 1, Giomi 1, Winterburn 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Sabally 2, Shelley 2, Boley 1, Cochrane 1, Chavez 1, Winterburn 1)
Steals: 13 (Boley 3, Sabally 3, Hebard 2, Moore 2, Ionescu 1, Chavez 1, Shelley 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO (14-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tuitele
|20
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Clarke
|30
|8-16
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|4
|18
|Hollingshed
|29
|5-16
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|1
|11
|Knight
|25
|2-4
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|4
|6
|Sherrod
|28
|1-8
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|Whittaker
|20
|0-5
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Volcy
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Caylao-Do
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|0
|Finau
|13
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Kulinska
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-67
|3-5
|20-33
|10
|17
|53
Percentages: FG 32.836, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Clarke 2-6, Hollingshed 1-7, Knight 1-3, Sherrod 1-3, Finau 1-2, Tuitele 0-1, Whittaker 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight 2, Clarke 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Hollingshed 4, Sherrod 3, Caylao-Do 3, Tuitele 2, Clarke 2, Knight 2, Smith 1)
Steals: 6 (Caylao-Do 2, Tuitele 1, Sherrod 1, Whittaker 1, Finau 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oregon
|31
|21
|29
|20
|—
|101
|Colorado
|11
|11
|18
|13
|—
|53
A_3,669
Officials_Corey Long, Tyler Trimble, Kyle Bacon