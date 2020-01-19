FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA (17-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sjerven 20 5-9 6-6 1-5 2 4 16
Arens 23 3-5 0-0 3-5 0 0 7
Duffy 36 7-13 4-4 0-11 4 0 21
Lamb 31 4-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 9
McKeever 30 3-6 0-0 0-1 4 1 7
Bonar 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Frederick 16 4-8 1-2 3-6 3 3 9
Sankey 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Ugofsky 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Guebert 3 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Korngable 24 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Kunzer 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Totals 200 31-58 11-12 11-38 18 14 83

Percentages: FG 53.448, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .5 (Duffy 3-4, Guebert 2-2, Arens 1-2, Lamb 1-3, McKeever 1-2, Korngable 1-3, Kunzer 1-1, Sjerven 0-1, Frederick 0-1, Ugofsky 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sjerven 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Frederick 5, Sjerven 4, Duffy 2, Lamb 1, Bonar 1, Ugofsky 1)

Steals: 9 (McKeever 2, Sjerven 1, Duffy 1, Lamb 1, Bonar 1, Frederick 1, Korngable 1, Kunzer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
S. DAKOTA ST. (14-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burckhard 21 4-10 3-4 0-1 0 3 11
Larson 24 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 2 2
Cascio Jensen 34 2-6 0-0 0-4 4 0 5
Irwin 32 4-11 0-0 1-3 3 1 9
Theuninck 26 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Ferrand 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Nelson 18 1-5 2-2 1-4 0 2 4
Bultsma 19 4-7 4-6 2-2 0 2 12
Hirschman 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stapleton 20 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 3 5
Totals 200 18-49 9-12 5-21 10 15 48

Percentages: FG 36.735, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Cascio Jensen 1-4, Irwin 1-5, Stapleton 1-3, Larson 0-1, Theuninck 0-2, Nelson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bultsma 2, Larson 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Irwin 3, Bultsma 3, Larson 2, Cascio Jensen 2, Hirschman 2, Theuninck 1, Nelson 1)

Steals: 7 (Cascio Jensen 2, Theuninck 2, Burckhard 1, Nelson 1, Stapleton 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)

S. Dakota St. 6 18 9 15 48
South Dakota 26 16 20 21 83

A_5,153

Officials_Zac Brost, Jon Garrow, Michelle Kramer