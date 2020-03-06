https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-22-Florida-St-76-Wake-Forest-47-15111274.php
No. 22 Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (23-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|18
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|10
|Myers
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|1
|2
|Ekhomu
|25
|4-8
|2-3
|0-3
|6
|3
|12
|Jones
|26
|3-4
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|0
|6
|Woolfolk
|28
|7-15
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|15
|Clarkson
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Baldwin
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|6
|Brown
|13
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Puisis
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|8
|Weber
|25
|6-8
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-60
|4-5
|12-32
|18
|16
|76
Percentages: FG 51.667, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Weber 3-4, Gillespie 2-2, Ekhomu 2-2, Puisis 2-6, Woolfolk 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Myers 1, Weber 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Ekhomu 3, Gillespie 2, Baldwin 2, Myers 1, Clarkson 1)
Steals: 7 (Woolfolk 3, Ekhomu 2, Jones 1, Puisis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (16-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Raca
|38
|6-13
|5-6
|1-3
|1
|0
|18
|Conti
|34
|1-5
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Scruggs
|31
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Sharp
|34
|4-12
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|8
|Banks
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Branch
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Summiel
|6
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Hahne
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Hoard
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Maier
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-48
|12-14
|10-22
|3
|13
|47
Percentages: FG 35.417, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 1-10, .1 (Raca 1-3, Scruggs 0-1, Sharp 0-4, Branch 0-1, Summiel 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Branch 2, Raca 1, Sharp 1, Banks 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Conti 4, Morra 3, Raca 3, Sharp 3, Harrison 1)
Steals: 2 (Scruggs 1, Sharp 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|10
|15
|15
|7
|—
|47
|Florida St.
|22
|20
|20
|14
|—
|76
A_10,030
Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Thomas Danaher, Pualani Spurlock
